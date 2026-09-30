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Poll Projects Tight Race Between Eisenkot and Netanyahu Blocs
(MENAFN) headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The survey showed Eisenkot’s Yashar party maintaining its position as the largest projected party, with 23 seats, while Netanyahu’s Likud was forecast to receive 20 seats if elections were held at present.
Sixteen seats were projected to go to parties that have not aligned themselves with either major bloc.
Naftali Bennett’s Together party was projected to take 13 seats, while The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu were each forecast to win nine.
Within Netanyahu’s alliance, United Torah Judaism was projected to secure eight seats, while Shas was expected to receive seven.
The Jewish Power party, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected to obtain six seats, while Religious Zionism was forecast to win five.
The United Arab List was projected to take five seats, while The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each forecast to secure four seats.
The survey indicated that 38 political lists have registered for the upcoming Knesset election, with 13 expected to pass the electoral threshold and gain parliamentary representation.
A governing coalition in Israel needs backing from at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers.
The survey was released several weeks before Israel’s general election, scheduled for Oct. 27.
Netanyahu has led the current government since December 2022. He faces corruption proceedings, while the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza Strip.
The survey showed Eisenkot’s Yashar party maintaining its position as the largest projected party, with 23 seats, while Netanyahu’s Likud was forecast to receive 20 seats if elections were held at present.
Sixteen seats were projected to go to parties that have not aligned themselves with either major bloc.
Naftali Bennett’s Together party was projected to take 13 seats, while The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu were each forecast to win nine.
Within Netanyahu’s alliance, United Torah Judaism was projected to secure eight seats, while Shas was expected to receive seven.
The Jewish Power party, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected to obtain six seats, while Religious Zionism was forecast to win five.
The United Arab List was projected to take five seats, while The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each forecast to secure four seats.
The survey indicated that 38 political lists have registered for the upcoming Knesset election, with 13 expected to pass the electoral threshold and gain parliamentary representation.
A governing coalition in Israel needs backing from at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers.
The survey was released several weeks before Israel’s general election, scheduled for Oct. 27.
Netanyahu has led the current government since December 2022. He faces corruption proceedings, while the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza Strip.
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