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Israeli Settlers Enter Al Aqsa During Sukkot Celebrations
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday morning during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to a Jerusalem Islamic Waqf official.
The official said the settlers entered the site under the protection of Israeli police, with the visits involving religious rituals, prayers, dancing and singing.
Such activities are viewed as violations of the longstanding arrangements governing the holy site. Under the historical status quo established before Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The site covers 144 dunams, or about 35.6 acres, and is designated as a place of worship for Muslims.
Israeli far-right groups had called for expanded incursions into Al-Aqsa during Sukkot, which began Saturday and continues through Friday.
Figures released by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf showed that more than 1,500 settlers entered the compound Sunday, followed by more than 1,700 on Monday and over 1,400 on Tuesday.
The frequency of incursions has increased since the Jewish holiday period began, with Israeli security forces providing extensive protection and imposing additional measures across Jerusalem.
The holiday season began with the Jewish New Year on Sept. 12 and 13, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 21 and 22. Sukkot is being observed from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, with Simchat Torah scheduled for Oct. 3.
Since 2003, Israeli police have permitted settlers to enter the Al-Aqsa compound through the Mughrabi Gate near the Western Wall, with police officers accompanying them.
The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf has repeatedly urged Israeli authorities to stop the incursions, but the calls have not resulted in a change to the practice.
Palestinians have accused Israel of pursuing policies aimed at changing the character of occupied East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and reducing its Arab and Islamic identity.
Palestinians consider East Jerusalem, home to Al-Aqsa, the capital of a future Palestinian state. They base this position on international resolutions that reject recognition of Israel’s 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem and its subsequent annexation of the city.
The official said the settlers entered the site under the protection of Israeli police, with the visits involving religious rituals, prayers, dancing and singing.
Such activities are viewed as violations of the longstanding arrangements governing the holy site. Under the historical status quo established before Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The site covers 144 dunams, or about 35.6 acres, and is designated as a place of worship for Muslims.
Israeli far-right groups had called for expanded incursions into Al-Aqsa during Sukkot, which began Saturday and continues through Friday.
Figures released by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf showed that more than 1,500 settlers entered the compound Sunday, followed by more than 1,700 on Monday and over 1,400 on Tuesday.
The frequency of incursions has increased since the Jewish holiday period began, with Israeli security forces providing extensive protection and imposing additional measures across Jerusalem.
The holiday season began with the Jewish New Year on Sept. 12 and 13, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 21 and 22. Sukkot is being observed from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, with Simchat Torah scheduled for Oct. 3.
Since 2003, Israeli police have permitted settlers to enter the Al-Aqsa compound through the Mughrabi Gate near the Western Wall, with police officers accompanying them.
The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf has repeatedly urged Israeli authorities to stop the incursions, but the calls have not resulted in a change to the practice.
Palestinians have accused Israel of pursuing policies aimed at changing the character of occupied East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and reducing its Arab and Islamic identity.
Palestinians consider East Jerusalem, home to Al-Aqsa, the capital of a future Palestinian state. They base this position on international resolutions that reject recognition of Israel’s 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem and its subsequent annexation of the city.
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