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HKTB Launches Inaugural“Hong Kong Halloween Month” To Stage Hong Kong's Biggest Cosplay Street Party


2026-09-30 05:32:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inviting Visitors and Locals to Enjoy an“Only in Hong Kong” Halloween Experience




The Hong Kong Tourism Board today joined industry partners to unveil details of the“Hong Kong Halloween Month”.

(From left to right, second row) Ms. Crystal Wong, Deputy Head of Commercial and Brand, Hong Kong Tramways; Ms. Rosalind Siu, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Entertainment, Ocean Park Corporation; Ms. Bella Chhoa, Chief Commercial Officer, Sino Group; Mr. Thomas Tong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Kai Tak Sports Park; Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group; Mr. Anthony Lau, Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board; Mr. Graeme Torre, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land; Ms. Sung Kar Wai, Rosana, Executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited; Ms. Christie Evangelisto, Creative Director, Entertainment, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; Mr. Roger Ma, Operations Director, Citybus Limited)

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong's Halloween celebrations have long been recognised across Asia for their vibrant atmosphere and creative diversity. This year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is scaling up the event by joining hands with industry partners to launch the first-ever“ Hong Kong Halloween Month”, a city-wide, cosplay-themed street party that will roll out over several weeks at popular tourist spots. Combined with signature Halloween programmes at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Ocean Park Hong Kong, as well as a range of exclusive, limited-time experiences around town, the initiative will transform the entire city into a giant Halloween party and give travellers a compelling reason to visit.

HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau said,“Following the tremendous response from both residents and visitors to our new 'International Lantern Spectacular', which blended local tradition with international culture, we are expanding the scale of our Halloween promotions. What was once concentrated on a single day or a few venues is being upgraded into 'Hong Kong Halloween Month', a city-wide celebration spanning an entire month. We want to turn up the festive energy across all corners of the city and invite visitors and locals alike to dress up, join the street party themed 'Make the Streets Your Runway', and experience a Halloween celebration found 'Only in Hong Kong'. I extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners, supporting organisations and the wider industry for coming together to deliver the most exciting Halloween festivities possible. Our shared ambition is to make Hong Kong the go-to Halloween destination in Asia - the first city that comes to mind when people think of where to celebrate - while drive footfall and business opportunities across districts and sectors.”




The theme of "Hong Kong Halloween Month" is "Make the Streets Your Runway".

Hong Kong's Largest Halloween Cosplay Street Party Takes Centre Stage as The Whole City Dresses Up to Join the Revelry

In addition to promoting the Halloween celebrations at the two major theme parks, HKTB has partnered with Hongkong Land, Kai Tak Sports Park, the Lan Kwai Fong Association, Langham Place and Sino Group to elevate the city's Halloween festivities, creating Hong Kong's largest-ever cross-district Halloween cosplay street party and calling on people of all ages to dress up and join in the Halloween revelry.

Starting on 17 October and spanning three consecutive Saturdays, popular tourism districts including Central, Kai Tak, Lan Kwai Fong, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui will come alive with Halloween cosplay street parties featuring a wide array of programmes, including electronic music parties, cosplay carnivals, interactive ghost performances and immersive experiences. Blending classic Halloween elements with popular anime and movie characters, contemporary art and distinctive local culture such as Hong Kong's iconic red minibuses and Cantopop, the events will offer a uniquely Hong Kong Halloween experience. The citywide festivities will culminate on Halloween night, 31 October, inviting locals and visitors alike to join in the fun across the city.




Halloween in Central
Event Partner: Hongkong Land
Venue: Statue Square Gardens (South) & Chater Road, Central (Pedestrianised Zone)
Highlights: Fixed hero installations, themed activation days

Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party
Event Partner: Kai Tak Sports Park
Venue: Dining Cove, Kai Tak Sports Park
Highlights: Halloween Cosplay Party, neon lighting installations, pet photo spot, busking performances
Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash
Event Partner: Lan Kwai Fong Association
Venue: Lan Kwai Fong District (D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong & Wo On Lane)
Highlights: Monster flash mob, cosplayers roaming and interacting with everyone, DJ music performances, open cosplay carnival, photo livestream for cosplayers

Next Stop, Mong Kok! Langham Place Halloween Street Fest
Event Partner: Langham Place
Venue: Outside Langham Place
Highlights: Hong Kong-style red minibus“Mong Kok Haunted Minibus”, free Halloween-themed soft-serve ice-cream, high-energy street music carnival

TST East Halloween Beats
Event Partner: Sino Group
Venue: Mody Road Garden, Tsim Sha Tsui East
Highlights: Halloween cosplay DJ party, neon light display, Halloween-themed market

Please refer to the“ Appendix” for more details.
Signature Halloween Events at Two Major Theme Parks Now in Full Swing

Hong Kong's two theme parks have once again rolled out their highly anticipated signature Halloween events, complementing the citywide festive atmosphere and adding even more exciting experiences to“HK Halloween Month”.

From now until 1 November, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort presents“ Disney Halloween Time”, transforming the resort into an ultimate playground for guests to dress-up and have fun! Disney Villains and Disney friends are ready for wicked encounters with guests, bringing a line-up of entertainment offerings, including the all-new musical celebration“Mickey's Happy Halloween Adventure”, a grander“Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party”, award-winning musical“Let's Get Wicked”, along with a variety of themed food and beverages, merchandise, and Trick-or-Treat experiences.

Ocean Park Hong Kong 's annual“ Halloween Fest” is making a sensational return! Running from now until 1 November, the event unlocks four thrilling scare experiences and a packed line-up of unmissable Halloween entertainment. Highlights include a landmark collaboration with“Under the Castle”, an original intellectual property (IP) created by internationally renowned artist Jackson Wang, delivering an immersive, multi-sensory horror experience. Visitors can also enjoy themed dining, limited-edition merchandise, and a series of interactive activities. Blending scares with high-energy fun, Ocean Park welcomes visitors and locals alike to celebrate Halloween at the Park.

Open-Top Sightseeing Buses and“Ding Ding” Specially Open for Halloween - Free Rides for Festively Dressed Visitors

The“Hong Kong Halloween Month” festive experience will further extend across the city as HKTB has teamed up with Citybus and Hong Kong Tramways to offer complimentary Halloween night rides, allowing visitors to soak up the atmosphere and capture memorable photos along the way.

Citybus will launch a Halloween-themed open-top sightseeing bus route on three Saturday evenings - 17, 24 and 31 October - calling at major festive hotspots on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, including Statue Square in Central, Langham Place in Mong Kok, Kai Tak Sports Park, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Lan Kwai Fong. Visitors who turn up in creative Halloween costumes can ride for free and take in the city's lively Halloween atmosphere from a whole new perspective.

Meanwhile, the long-established Hong Kong Tramways will also transform two themed trams into Halloween party trams, running between Causeway Bay and Sheung Wan (Western Market) on the same three Saturday evenings. Normally reserved for private hire, the party trams will be specially opened to the public this Halloween. Visitors dressed in festive attire can hop on board free of charge and enjoy Hong Kong's night scenery as part of a one-of-a-kind Halloween“Ding Ding” tram experience.

Share Your Halloween Moments and Win Prizes

To encourage locals and visitors to take part in“Hong Kong Halloween Month” and share their festive experiences, HKTB will host a social media campaign during the event period. Participants simply need to post photos or short videos taken in Hong Kong that capture the Halloween atmosphere, tag @discoverhongkong, and include the designated hashtags #HKHalloweenMonth and #OnlyInHongKong. HKTB will then select the most creative and entertaining entries. Winners will receive attractive prizes, and their works may also be featured on HKTB's promotional platforms to showcase Hong Kong's unique Halloween charm to global audiences. Stay tuned to Discover Hong Kong's social media channels for full event details.

HKTB“Hong Kong Halloween Month” Page - Your Go-To Guide for All Halloween Highlights

During“Hong Kong Halloween Month,” festive spirit will fill districts across the city. Large-scale Halloween installations and themed activities will be staged at venues such as the West Kowloon Cultural District and Tai Kwun. To make it easier for visitors and locals to plan their itineraries, HKTB has launched a dedicated“Hong Kong Halloween Month” page on its Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform ( ). The page consolidates details of Halloween events across the city, including popular photo spots, cosplay street parties, programmes at the two major theme parks, festive transport experiences, and limited-time offers.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ms Cheryl Ho Tel: 2807 6375 Email: ...
Mr Kenneth Ng Tel: 2807 6410 Email: ...


Members of the media can download the photos from this link:

Photos accompanying this announcement are also available at:



Attachment 1】

HKTB“Hong Kong Halloween Month”
Overview of Five Festive Party Grounds and Signature Events

Hongkong Land - Halloween in Central

The Halloween in Central marks Hong Kong's first large-scale Halloween celebration inspired by the heritage streetscape of Central. Spanning two major landmarks, Statue Square Gardens and Chater Road, the event will transform Central into a vibrant Halloween playground, blending art, culture and festive atmosphere.

Chater Road will stage a variety of themed programmes, including a wellness experience day, an outdoor music party, a family carnival, and a large-scale cosplay street party on Halloween night. The Statue Square Gardens will feature a series of large-scale Halloween-themed art installations and popular photo spots, including giant eyeballs, a mysterious gateway and a haunted jail. Illuminated each evening, these installations will create a rich festive Halloween atmosphere.

The event will also collaborate with HKTB's Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and local merchants to launch the Central Passport reward programme. Blending local creativity, arts and dining, the programme encourages locals and visitors to explore different corners of Central and experience the unique charm of an“Only in Hong Kong” Halloween celebration. For more information:

Kai Tak Sports Park - Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party

The Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party will feature Halloween-inspired cosplay, a Canto classic hits DJ party, street dance and high-energy dance performances, and a large-scale Halloween Cosplay Party. Participants are invited to dress up in full costume and immerse themselves in the festive celebrations.

The venue will feature vibrant neon light installations and a Halloween-themed marketplace, alongside distinctive three-dimensional photo spots created in collaboration with local comic artists. Veteran cosplayers, who also serve as costume design instructors, will present exclusive original works, giving visitors a taste of Hong Kong's creative culture. Additionally, family-friendly activities and a dedicated pet photo zone will invite visitors of all ages and their furry companions to join.

On Halloween day, special festivities, including trick-or-treat activities, a treasure hunt, and professional body painting experiences, will connect different corners of Kai Tak Mall and Dining Cove. Complemented by live performances and a festive marketplace, the event will create a waterfront Halloween carnival combining music, food, creativity, and interactive experiences. For more information:

Lan Kwai Fong Association - Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash

Set against the backdrop of Lan Kwai Fong, the Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash will feature three major themed cosplay street celebrations:“Monster DJ Night”,“Wizard Block Party”, and“Monsters Night”. The festivities will offer interactive cosplay experiences, live street broadcasts, themed photo installations, DJ performances and distinctive dining experiences. Locals and visitors alike are invited to explore the district's streets and alleyways, immersing themselves in Hong Kong's most iconic Halloween revelry hotspot.

Participants can interact with featured cosplayers, capture Halloween memories at themed photo zones, and enjoy a series of DJ parties and street performances to experience Lan Kwai Fong's vibrant nightlife atmosphere.

Among the highlights,“Monsters Night” will feature interactive elements, like the“Monster Photo Hunt”, allowing everyone to engage through live photo streaming. The evening will close with a mega DJ party as the climax of the night's celebrations. Combining Lan Kwai Fong's unique party culture, creative cosplay and a festive atmosphere, the programme will deliver a vibrant Halloween experience for both locals and visitors. For more information:

Langham Place - Next Stop, Mong Kok! Langham Place Halloween Street Fest

The Next Stop, Mong Kok! Langham Place Halloween Street Fest is the largest Halloween street party ever staged in Mong Kok, combining cosplay, live music, street culture and distinctive Hong Kong elements. The event invites residents and visitors to immerse themselves in Mong Kok's unique Halloween atmosphere.

Highlights will include a series of Hong Kong-style monster characters and the“Mong Kok Haunted MiniBus”, a giant installation modelled after the iconic red minibus and created by internationally renowned designer-toy artist DANSIN, reinterpreting local culture into a creative Halloween experience. The event will also feature performances by world-champion cosplayers Ar Lu and Ronnie, Hong Kong Breaking representatives, local bands and DJs. Combined with street dance performances, busking, costume photo opportunities and interactive games, the programme will deliver a dynamic street party experience.

In addition to performances, locals and visitors can enjoy a variety of Halloween-inspired Hong Kong delicacies, including egg waffles in innovative flavours, themed snacks and limited-edition desserts. Trendy sticker tattoo experiences and trick-or-treat activities will also be added to the festive fun. In collaboration with Langham Place, Cordis, Hong Kong and various participating merchants, the event will offer exclusive promotions and privileges, inviting participants to fully enjoy an“Only in Hong Kong” Halloween experience at Mong Kok that brings together music, food, creativity and local culture. For more information:

Sino Group - TST East Halloween Beats

The TST East Halloween Beats will bring together cosplay culture, electronic dance music and street carnival elements in a vibrant Halloween celebration. Local and international DJs will take turns performing, whilst the venue will feature limited-edition neon photo installations that echo the distinctive lighting displays of Tsim Sha Tsui East. The event will also feature a special collaboration with local artiste Kenny Kwan, whose intellectual property (IP) characters“Riceball” and“Meatball” will make their debut in whimsical Halloween costumes. Complemented by a quirky market, unique food stalls, and fancy dress and face-painting experiences, the event invites locals and visitors alike to join in the Halloween revelry.

The event will feature distinct themes each weekend. The first weekend will kick off with the“Character Cosplay” theme, inviting anime and gaming enthusiasts to show up in full costume, with renowned cosplayers Ar Lu and Ronnie making special appearances. The second weekend, themed“Movie Magic”, will encourage participants to transform into iconic local and international film characters and immerse themselves in a cinematic music party. On Halloween night (31 October), the event will culminate in the“Grand Halloween Gala”, inviting participants to showcase their most creative looks and join the ultimate Halloween celebration in Tsim Sha Tsui East.

Beyond the music performances, participants can explore a distinctive marketplace combining food and Halloween elements. Face painting and costume booths will also be available, allowing them to join the cosplay fun at any time. Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre will also launch a Halloween edition of 'Cheers Fiesta', offering a Halloween street party that combines music, fashion, dining and creative culture against the dazzling backdrop of Victoria Harbour – inviting everyone to join in and #ScreamTSTEast. For more information:

Attachment 2】

Wicked Wardrobes Around Town

Looking for the fanciest Halloween costume? From classic ghosts and witches to trending pop culture icons, Hong Kong's bustling street markets offer endless treasures for partygoers of all ages. Explore these local hotspots across the city to find the wickedest looks!

Pottinger Street
Address: Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong Island (MTR Central Exit D2)

Li Yuen Street East and West
Address: Li Yuen Street East and Li Yuen Street West, Central, Hong Kong Island (MTR Central Exit C)

Stepping onto the historic stone steps on Pottinger Street or exploring the bustling open-air stalls of nearby Li Yuen Street East and West is a partygoer's shortcut to a chic Halloween look. Both market hotspots boast trend-forward wigs, masquerade masks and eye-catching costumes. Their close proximity to Lan Kwai Fong makes them ideal for last-minute shopping, allowing locals and tourists to grab a stylish outfit from the stalls and head straight into the nightlife within minutes!
Tai Yuen Street
Address: Tai Yuen Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island (MTR Wan Chai Exit A3)

For a standout Halloween outfit that won't break the bank, Wan Chai's Tai Yuen Street is a must-visit market. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, this vibrant market hub offers an array of festive disguises at bargain prices. From classic costumes to playful accessories, its open-air stalls deliver great looks at wallet-friendly prices – making it the top local spot to score festive looks before stepping out into the citywide celebrations.
Fuk Wing Street
Address: Fuk Wing Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon (MTR Sham Shui Po Exit B2)

Affectionately known as "Toy Street", Fuk Wing Street is Hong Kong's ultimate family-friendly destination for Halloween prep. This bustling street market has an incredible variety of costumes, trick-or-treat buckets, and festive props for all ages. In addition to character costumes and toddler outfits, shoppers can discover vintage novelties, retro toys and unique props spilling from the stalls. For those looking for a wholesome Halloween treasure hunt, this Sham Shui Po hot spot is hard to beat!



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