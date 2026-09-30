HKTB Launches Inaugural“Hong Kong Halloween Month” To Stage Hong Kong's Biggest Cosplay Street Party









The Hong Kong Tourism Board today joined industry partners to unveil details of the“Hong Kong Halloween Month”.

(From left to right, second row) Ms. Crystal Wong, Deputy Head of Commercial and Brand, Hong Kong Tramways; Ms. Rosalind Siu, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Entertainment, Ocean Park Corporation; Ms. Bella Chhoa, Chief Commercial Officer, Sino Group; Mr. Thomas Tong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Kai Tak Sports Park; Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group; Mr. Anthony Lau, Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board; Mr. Graeme Torre, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land; Ms. Sung Kar Wai, Rosana, Executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited; Ms. Christie Evangelisto, Creative Director, Entertainment, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; Mr. Roger Ma, Operations Director, Citybus Limited)

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong's Halloween celebrations have long been recognised across Asia for their vibrant atmosphere and creative diversity. This year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is scaling up the event by joining hands with industry partners to launch the first-ever“ Hong Kong Halloween Month”, a city-wide, cosplay-themed street party that will roll out over several weeks at popular tourist spots. Combined with signature Halloween programmes at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Ocean Park Hong Kong, as well as a range of exclusive, limited-time experiences around town, the initiative will transform the entire city into a giant Halloween party and give travellers a compelling reason to visit.

HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau said,“Following the tremendous response from both residents and visitors to our new 'International Lantern Spectacular', which blended local tradition with international culture, we are expanding the scale of our Halloween promotions. What was once concentrated on a single day or a few venues is being upgraded into 'Hong Kong Halloween Month', a city-wide celebration spanning an entire month. We want to turn up the festive energy across all corners of the city and invite visitors and locals alike to dress up, join the street party themed 'Make the Streets Your Runway', and experience a Halloween celebration found 'Only in Hong Kong'. I extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners, supporting organisations and the wider industry for coming together to deliver the most exciting Halloween festivities possible. Our shared ambition is to make Hong Kong the go-to Halloween destination in Asia - the first city that comes to mind when people think of where to celebrate - while drive footfall and business opportunities across districts and sectors.”









The theme of "Hong Kong Halloween Month" is "Make the Streets Your Runway".



Hong Kong's Largest Halloween Cosplay Street Party Takes Centre Stage as The Whole City Dresses Up to Join the Revelry

In addition to promoting the Halloween celebrations at the two major theme parks, HKTB has partnered with Hongkong Land, Kai Tak Sports Park, the Lan Kwai Fong Association, Langham Place and Sino Group to elevate the city's Halloween festivities, creating Hong Kong's largest-ever cross-district Halloween cosplay street party and calling on people of all ages to dress up and join in the Halloween revelry.

Starting on 17 October and spanning three consecutive Saturdays, popular tourism districts including Central, Kai Tak, Lan Kwai Fong, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui will come alive with Halloween cosplay street parties featuring a wide array of programmes, including electronic music parties, cosplay carnivals, interactive ghost performances and immersive experiences. Blending classic Halloween elements with popular anime and movie characters, contemporary art and distinctive local culture such as Hong Kong's iconic red minibuses and Cantopop, the events will offer a uniquely Hong Kong Halloween experience. The citywide festivities will culminate on Halloween night, 31 October, inviting locals and visitors alike to join in the fun across the city.









Halloween in Central

Event Partner: Hongkong Land

Venue: Statue Square Gardens (South) & Chater Road, Central (Pedestrianised Zone)

Highlights: Fixed hero installations, themed activation days

Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party

Event Partner: Kai Tak Sports Park

Venue: Dining Cove, Kai Tak Sports Park

Highlights: Halloween Cosplay Party, neon lighting installations, pet photo spot, busking performances

Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash

Event Partner: Lan Kwai Fong Association

Venue: Lan Kwai Fong District (D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong & Wo On Lane)

Highlights: Monster flash mob, cosplayers roaming and interacting with everyone, DJ music performances, open cosplay carnival, photo livestream for cosplayers

Next Stop, Mong Kok! Langham Place Halloween Street Fest

Event Partner: Langham Place

Venue: Outside Langham Place

Highlights: Hong Kong-style red minibus“Mong Kok Haunted Minibus”, free Halloween-themed soft-serve ice-cream, high-energy street music carnival

TST East Halloween Beats

Event Partner: Sino Group

Venue: Mody Road Garden, Tsim Sha Tsui East

Highlights: Halloween cosplay DJ party, neon light display, Halloween-themed market

Please refer to the“ Appendix” for more details.

Signature Halloween Events at Two Major Theme Parks Now in Full Swing

Hong Kong's two theme parks have once again rolled out their highly anticipated signature Halloween events, complementing the citywide festive atmosphere and adding even more exciting experiences to“HK Halloween Month”.

From now until 1 November, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort presents“ Disney Halloween Time”, transforming the resort into an ultimate playground for guests to dress-up and have fun! Disney Villains and Disney friends are ready for wicked encounters with guests, bringing a line-up of entertainment offerings, including the all-new musical celebration“Mickey's Happy Halloween Adventure”, a grander“Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party”, award-winning musical“Let's Get Wicked”, along with a variety of themed food and beverages, merchandise, and Trick-or-Treat experiences.

Ocean Park Hong Kong 's annual“ Halloween Fest” is making a sensational return! Running from now until 1 November, the event unlocks four thrilling scare experiences and a packed line-up of unmissable Halloween entertainment. Highlights include a landmark collaboration with“Under the Castle”, an original intellectual property (IP) created by internationally renowned artist Jackson Wang, delivering an immersive, multi-sensory horror experience. Visitors can also enjoy themed dining, limited-edition merchandise, and a series of interactive activities. Blending scares with high-energy fun, Ocean Park welcomes visitors and locals alike to celebrate Halloween at the Park.

Open-Top Sightseeing Buses and“Ding Ding” Specially Open for Halloween - Free Rides for Festively Dressed Visitors

The“Hong Kong Halloween Month” festive experience will further extend across the city as HKTB has teamed up with Citybus and Hong Kong Tramways to offer complimentary Halloween night rides, allowing visitors to soak up the atmosphere and capture memorable photos along the way.

Citybus will launch a Halloween-themed open-top sightseeing bus route on three Saturday evenings - 17, 24 and 31 October - calling at major festive hotspots on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, including Statue Square in Central, Langham Place in Mong Kok, Kai Tak Sports Park, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Lan Kwai Fong. Visitors who turn up in creative Halloween costumes can ride for free and take in the city's lively Halloween atmosphere from a whole new perspective.

Meanwhile, the long-established Hong Kong Tramways will also transform two themed trams into Halloween party trams, running between Causeway Bay and Sheung Wan (Western Market) on the same three Saturday evenings. Normally reserved for private hire, the party trams will be specially opened to the public this Halloween. Visitors dressed in festive attire can hop on board free of charge and enjoy Hong Kong's night scenery as part of a one-of-a-kind Halloween“Ding Ding” tram experience.

Share Your Halloween Moments and Win Prizes

To encourage locals and visitors to take part in“Hong Kong Halloween Month” and share their festive experiences, HKTB will host a social media campaign during the event period. Participants simply need to post photos or short videos taken in Hong Kong that capture the Halloween atmosphere, tag @discoverhongkong, and include the designated hashtags #HKHalloweenMonth and #OnlyInHongKong. HKTB will then select the most creative and entertaining entries. Winners will receive attractive prizes, and their works may also be featured on HKTB's promotional platforms to showcase Hong Kong's unique Halloween charm to global audiences. Stay tuned to Discover Hong Kong's social media channels for full event details.

HKTB“Hong Kong Halloween Month” Page - Your Go-To Guide for All Halloween Highlights

During“Hong Kong Halloween Month,” festive spirit will fill districts across the city. Large-scale Halloween installations and themed activities will be staged at venues such as the West Kowloon Cultural District and Tai Kwun. To make it easier for visitors and locals to plan their itineraries, HKTB has launched a dedicated“Hong Kong Halloween Month” page on its Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform ( ). The page consolidates details of Halloween events across the city, including popular photo spots, cosplay street parties, programmes at the two major theme parks, festive transport experiences, and limited-time offers.