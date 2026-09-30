HKTB Launches Inaugural“Hong Kong Halloween Month” To Stage Hong Kong's Biggest Cosplay Street Party
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HKTB“Hong Kong Halloween Month”
Overview of Five Festive Party Grounds and Signature Events
Hongkong Land - Halloween in Central
The Halloween in Central marks Hong Kong's first large-scale Halloween celebration inspired by the heritage streetscape of Central. Spanning two major landmarks, Statue Square Gardens and Chater Road, the event will transform Central into a vibrant Halloween playground, blending art, culture and festive atmosphere.
Chater Road will stage a variety of themed programmes, including a wellness experience day, an outdoor music party, a family carnival, and a large-scale cosplay street party on Halloween night. The Statue Square Gardens will feature a series of large-scale Halloween-themed art installations and popular photo spots, including giant eyeballs, a mysterious gateway and a haunted jail. Illuminated each evening, these installations will create a rich festive Halloween atmosphere.
The event will also collaborate with HKTB's Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and local merchants to launch the Central Passport reward programme. Blending local creativity, arts and dining, the programme encourages locals and visitors to explore different corners of Central and experience the unique charm of an“Only in Hong Kong” Halloween celebration. For more information:
Kai Tak Sports Park - Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party
The Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party will feature Halloween-inspired cosplay, a Canto classic hits DJ party, street dance and high-energy dance performances, and a large-scale Halloween Cosplay Party. Participants are invited to dress up in full costume and immerse themselves in the festive celebrations.
The venue will feature vibrant neon light installations and a Halloween-themed marketplace, alongside distinctive three-dimensional photo spots created in collaboration with local comic artists. Veteran cosplayers, who also serve as costume design instructors, will present exclusive original works, giving visitors a taste of Hong Kong's creative culture. Additionally, family-friendly activities and a dedicated pet photo zone will invite visitors of all ages and their furry companions to join.
On Halloween day, special festivities, including trick-or-treat activities, a treasure hunt, and professional body painting experiences, will connect different corners of Kai Tak Mall and Dining Cove. Complemented by live performances and a festive marketplace, the event will create a waterfront Halloween carnival combining music, food, creativity, and interactive experiences. For more information:
Lan Kwai Fong Association - Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash
Set against the backdrop of Lan Kwai Fong, the Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash will feature three major themed cosplay street celebrations:“Monster DJ Night”,“Wizard Block Party”, and“Monsters Night”. The festivities will offer interactive cosplay experiences, live street broadcasts, themed photo installations, DJ performances and distinctive dining experiences. Locals and visitors alike are invited to explore the district's streets and alleyways, immersing themselves in Hong Kong's most iconic Halloween revelry hotspot.
Participants can interact with featured cosplayers, capture Halloween memories at themed photo zones, and enjoy a series of DJ parties and street performances to experience Lan Kwai Fong's vibrant nightlife atmosphere.
Among the highlights,“Monsters Night” will feature interactive elements, like the“Monster Photo Hunt”, allowing everyone to engage through live photo streaming. The evening will close with a mega DJ party as the climax of the night's celebrations. Combining Lan Kwai Fong's unique party culture, creative cosplay and a festive atmosphere, the programme will deliver a vibrant Halloween experience for both locals and visitors. For more information:
Langham Place - Next Stop, Mong Kok! Langham Place Halloween Street Fest
The Next Stop, Mong Kok! Langham Place Halloween Street Fest is the largest Halloween street party ever staged in Mong Kok, combining cosplay, live music, street culture and distinctive Hong Kong elements. The event invites residents and visitors to immerse themselves in Mong Kok's unique Halloween atmosphere.
Highlights will include a series of Hong Kong-style monster characters and the“Mong Kok Haunted MiniBus”, a giant installation modelled after the iconic red minibus and created by internationally renowned designer-toy artist DANSIN, reinterpreting local culture into a creative Halloween experience. The event will also feature performances by world-champion cosplayers Ar Lu and Ronnie, Hong Kong Breaking representatives, local bands and DJs. Combined with street dance performances, busking, costume photo opportunities and interactive games, the programme will deliver a dynamic street party experience.
In addition to performances, locals and visitors can enjoy a variety of Halloween-inspired Hong Kong delicacies, including egg waffles in innovative flavours, themed snacks and limited-edition desserts. Trendy sticker tattoo experiences and trick-or-treat activities will also be added to the festive fun. In collaboration with Langham Place, Cordis, Hong Kong and various participating merchants, the event will offer exclusive promotions and privileges, inviting participants to fully enjoy an“Only in Hong Kong” Halloween experience at Mong Kok that brings together music, food, creativity and local culture. For more information:
Sino Group - TST East Halloween Beats
The TST East Halloween Beats will bring together cosplay culture, electronic dance music and street carnival elements in a vibrant Halloween celebration. Local and international DJs will take turns performing, whilst the venue will feature limited-edition neon photo installations that echo the distinctive lighting displays of Tsim Sha Tsui East. The event will also feature a special collaboration with local artiste Kenny Kwan, whose intellectual property (IP) characters“Riceball” and“Meatball” will make their debut in whimsical Halloween costumes. Complemented by a quirky market, unique food stalls, and fancy dress and face-painting experiences, the event invites locals and visitors alike to join in the Halloween revelry.
The event will feature distinct themes each weekend. The first weekend will kick off with the“Character Cosplay” theme, inviting anime and gaming enthusiasts to show up in full costume, with renowned cosplayers Ar Lu and Ronnie making special appearances. The second weekend, themed“Movie Magic”, will encourage participants to transform into iconic local and international film characters and immerse themselves in a cinematic music party. On Halloween night (31 October), the event will culminate in the“Grand Halloween Gala”, inviting participants to showcase their most creative looks and join the ultimate Halloween celebration in Tsim Sha Tsui East.
Beyond the music performances, participants can explore a distinctive marketplace combining food and Halloween elements. Face painting and costume booths will also be available, allowing them to join the cosplay fun at any time. Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre will also launch a Halloween edition of 'Cheers Fiesta', offering a Halloween street party that combines music, fashion, dining and creative culture against the dazzling backdrop of Victoria Harbour – inviting everyone to join in and #ScreamTSTEast. For more information:
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Wicked Wardrobes Around Town
Looking for the fanciest Halloween costume? From classic ghosts and witches to trending pop culture icons, Hong Kong's bustling street markets offer endless treasures for partygoers of all ages. Explore these local hotspots across the city to find the wickedest looks!
| Pottinger Street
Address: Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong Island (MTR Central Exit D2)
Li Yuen Street East and West
Address: Li Yuen Street East and Li Yuen Street West, Central, Hong Kong Island (MTR Central Exit C)
Stepping onto the historic stone steps on Pottinger Street or exploring the bustling open-air stalls of nearby Li Yuen Street East and West is a partygoer's shortcut to a chic Halloween look. Both market hotspots boast trend-forward wigs, masquerade masks and eye-catching costumes. Their close proximity to Lan Kwai Fong makes them ideal for last-minute shopping, allowing locals and tourists to grab a stylish outfit from the stalls and head straight into the nightlife within minutes!
| Tai Yuen Street
Address: Tai Yuen Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island (MTR Wan Chai Exit A3)
For a standout Halloween outfit that won't break the bank, Wan Chai's Tai Yuen Street is a must-visit market. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, this vibrant market hub offers an array of festive disguises at bargain prices. From classic costumes to playful accessories, its open-air stalls deliver great looks at wallet-friendly prices – making it the top local spot to score festive looks before stepping out into the citywide celebrations.
| Fuk Wing Street
Address: Fuk Wing Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon (MTR Sham Shui Po Exit B2)
Affectionately known as "Toy Street", Fuk Wing Street is Hong Kong's ultimate family-friendly destination for Halloween prep. This bustling street market has an incredible variety of costumes, trick-or-treat buckets, and festive props for all ages. In addition to character costumes and toddler outfits, shoppers can discover vintage novelties, retro toys and unique props spilling from the stalls. For those looking for a wholesome Halloween treasure hunt, this Sham Shui Po hot spot is hard to beat!
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