Shentel And Glo Fiber Honored With 2026 CFX Top Ops Award For Community Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN) and its Glo Fiber brand have been awarded the prestigious 2026 CFX Top Ops Award for Community Relations, a distinction that recognizes broadband providers making a meaningful difference in the communities they serve. The award highlights Shentel's commitment to delivering reliable broadband service while supporting local families, seniors, schools, and nonprofit organizations through employee volunteer efforts, charitable giving, and community partnerships.

“Connecting communities means more than just building networks,” said Heather Tormey, Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer.“It means investing in the places we call home, supporting local organizations, and creating opportunities for people to thrive. This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, who bring that commitment to life every day through their service, generosity, and engagement.”

At the heart of these efforts is the Shentel Cares Program which encourages employees to give back through volunteer service, community partnerships, and company-sponsored giving campaigns. Signature initiatives include Shentel Caring Days, the Summer Backpack Program, and The Big Give. Through eight volunteer events in the first half of 2026, employees have contributed more than 330 hours of service supporting organizations focused on food security, housing assistance, and other critical community needs.

The 2026 Summer Backpack Program raised $28,000 to support seven charitable organizations across Shentel's service footprint through employee donations and matching contributions from the Shentel Foundation and CoBank's Sharing Success program. These funds help provide food assistance and other essential resources to children and families in need. Building on this momentum, the company will soon launch its annual Big Give campaign, which empowers employees to support causes that are meaningful to them and their local communities.

The company's commitment to community impact also extends beyond charitable giving. In June, the Glo Fiber Business team completed a major connectivity project at Friendship Richfield Living in Salem, Virginia, bringing high-speed fiber internet and entertainment services to more than 560 assisted living residences. To ensure residents could fully benefit from the new technology, team members hosted“Glo Fiber Days,” providing hands-on training and personalized support to help seniors confidently navigate their new digital tools and services.

“For more than a century, our success has been built on the relationships we've established in the communities we serve,” said Ed McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer for Shentel.“True community engagement goes well beyond financial support - it means showing up in person, getting our hands dirty alongside our team members, and supporting the local leaders and organizations making a daily impact. While we are committed to building quality broadband networks, we are equally focused on building lasting relationships with the people and communities we serve.”

To learn more about Shentel, please visit for residential service and for commercial service.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The company owns an extensive regional network with more than 19,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

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540-984-5055

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