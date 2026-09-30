THUNDERBIRDS ARE GO: RARE & ORIGINAL BRAINS & TIN-TIN PUPPETS ARE TOP LOTS IN UPCOMING ENTERTAINMENT AUCTION

Thunderbirds puppets that will be offered as part of Propstore's upcoming Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction

These sought-after puppets from Gerry and Sylvia Anderson's Thunderbirds productions are expected to sell for up to $264,000 and $158,400 respectively

- Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To celebrate Thunderbirds Day, Propstore - one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses - has revealed two original Thunderbirds puppets that will be offered as part of its upcoming Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place from December 4 - 6, 2026 in London.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Among the first highlights revealed for the auction is an original Brains puppet, used across Gerry and Sylvia Anderson's landmark science-fiction series Thunderbirds, the 1966 feature film Thunderbirds Are Go! and Thunderbird 6 (1968). Estimated at $132,000–$264,000, the puppet is screen-matched to Thunderbird 6 and retains its original production head, hands, body, legs, internal operating mechanisms and distinctive glasses.Brains, International Rescue's resident scientist and engineer, was responsible for designing the organisation's extraordinary Thunderbird machines and became one of the franchise's most recognisable characters. The puppet's head was sculpted by Century 21 staff puppeteer Mary Turner during the final phase of production on the television series before the puppet was later revamped for Thunderbird 6, receiving a darker skin tone and new wig. It remains dressed in the costume seen during the film's opening sequence, when Brains presents his idea for a revolutionary airship to executives of the New World Aircraft Corporation.Joining Brains is an original Tin-Tin Kyrano puppet, created specifically for Thunderbird 6 and estimated at $79,200–$158,400. Tin-Tin accompanies Alan Tracy, Lady Penelope and Parker aboard the maiden flight of Brains' Skyship One, which becomes the centre of the film's dramatic hijacking plot.Sculpted by Christine Glanville, the Tin-Tin puppet retains its original production head, hands, body, legs and internal operating mechanisms. It is dressed in the original red flying suit worn by the character in Thunderbird 6, including during her journey from Tracy Island to Creighton-Ward Manor and her arrival aboard Skyship One.Complete original Thunderbirds puppets of this quality rarely come to market. Both Brains and Tin-Tin were among five puppets used for promotional appearances during 1968 and 1969 in support of Thunderbird 6. They were later offered at Phillips Salesrooms in April 1980 before entering the extensive Gerry Anderson Memorabilia Archive assembled by collector Kelly Patrick Lannan in 1989.Over subsequent decades, the puppets have been exhibited extensively, including at The Great Thunderbirds Exhibition in Melbourne in 1998 and the Powerhouse Museum's On the Box exhibition in Sydney. Both are presented on custom-made display stands and have undergone sympathetic restoration.The two puppets provide an early look at Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, with further highlights to be announced in the coming weeks. The full auction catalog will go live, and bidding will open on November 5, 2026, ahead of the three-day live auction taking place December 4 - 6, 2026.Registration is now available atStephen Lane, Propstore Founder & CEO, commented: "Thunderbirds Day is the perfect opportunity to reveal two exceptional pieces from our upcoming Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Brains and Tin-Tin are characters instantly recognised by generations of Thunderbirds fans, and complete original puppets with this level of production history and provenance are incredibly rare. We're delighted to be bringing them to auction at Propstore this December, with many more highlights still to come. "THE FULL CATALOG FOR PROPSTORE'S WINTER ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA LIVE AUCTION WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM NOVEMBER 5, 2026, WHEN BIDDING WILL ALSO OPENTHE LIVE AUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE FROM DECEMBER 4–6, 2026Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Images are available in the following link:Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

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THUNDERBIRDS ARE GO: RARE & ORIGINAL BRAINS & TIN-TIN PUPPETS ARE TOP LOTS IN UPCOMING ENTERTAINMENT AUCTION News Provided By Propstore September 30, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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