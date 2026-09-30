Tip Top Roofing Service Confirms Up To 30-Year Warranties, BBB A Rating, And Owens Corning Preferred Contractor Status

Tip Top Roofing Service - ROC #355034, GAF Certified, BBB Accredited with an A rating, and an Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor. Call (480) 877-1643.

Scottsdale roofing contractor confirms GAF Certified status, BBB Accredited A rating, Owens Corning Preferred status, and up to 30-year material warranties.

- Lior Gabay, Owner, Tip Top Roofing ServiceSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tip Top Roofing Service, a licensed roofing contractor based in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, today confirmed the full scope of its credentials, warranty coverage, and pricing structure for homeowners and businesses across the Phoenix Metro area evaluating roof repair, replacement, and installation options.The company holds Arizona Registrar of Contractors license #355034, Classification CR-42 (Commercial/Residential Dual, Roofing), and is a GAF Certified Contractor, a status independently verifiable on GAF's own public contractor directory. Tip Top Roofing Service is also a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business with an A rating, accredited since January 28, 2025, and holds Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor status.“When someone is choosing a roofing contractor, they're trusting that company with one of the largest investments they'll make in their home,” said Lior Gabay, owner of Tip Top Roofing Service.“We want every credential we hold to be something a homeowner can actually go verify for themselves - not just a badge on a website.”GAF Certified status is granted to a limited group of roofing contractors who meet the manufacturer's standards for training, licensing, and insurance. It is a distinct tier from GAF's higher Master Elite designation, and Tip Top Roofing Service is careful to describe its status accurately as GAF Certified rather than overstating it.“We'd rather be precise about which tier we hold than let a customer assume we're something we're not,” Gabay said.“If we ever earn Master Elite status, we'll say so - and until then, we won't.”BBB Accreditation is not automatic. Businesses are reviewed against the Better Business Bureau's standards for advertising honesty, transparency, and responsiveness to customer complaints before accreditation is granted, and the rating is subject to ongoing review. Tip Top Roofing Service's A rating and accreditation history are publicly viewable on its BBB profile.On warranty coverage, Tip Top Roofing Service offers up to 30-year material warranties on qualifying GAF asphalt shingle installations, with workmanship coverage included on every installation regardless of material. Warranty terms for tile, metal, and flat/foam systems are manufacturer-specific and are reviewed directly with the customer during the estimate process, before any work begins. The company does not apply a single blanket warranty figure across every roofing material, since manufacturer terms genuinely differ by product line.The company also offers 0% financing on qualifying roof replacements, with terms reviewed directly with homeowners at the time of estimate, and maintains a 4.9-star rating across 119 customer reviews.On pricing, Tip Top Roofing Service publishes real cost ranges rather than requiring an estimate request just to learn a ballpark figure. A straightforward roof repair - a handful of cracked tiles, a small leak, or worn flashing - typically runs $300 to $900, with more extensive storm damage running higher depending on how much decking needs to be rebuilt. For a full roof replacement, asphalt shingle typically costs $7,000 to $13,000, flat or foam (SPF) systems run $8,000 to $15,000, metal standing-seam roofing runs $12,000 to $25,000 or more, and concrete or clay tile runs $14,000 to $22,000, with the wide ranges reflecting differences in roof size, pitch, and existing condition.“People searching for a roofer are often trying to figure out if they can even afford this right now,” Gabay said.“Giving a real range up front, instead of making everyone call in just to find out, respects that.”Tip Top Roofing Service provides residential roofing services including roof repair, full roof replacement, new roof installation, and roof inspections, along with gutter installation and repair. On the commercial side, the company installs and repairs TPO, EPDM, and spray polyurethane foam (SPF) roofing systems for retail, apartment, HOA-managed, and industrial properties, and offers scheduled maintenance plans designed to catch ponding water, seam separation, and membrane wear before they become costly repairs.The company's verified service area covers 13 Phoenix Metro cities - Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Peoria, Ahwatukee, Arcadia, and Guadalupe - each confirmed through real drive-time and mileage data from the company's Scottsdale headquarters, rather than a blanket service-area claim covering the entire state.“We'd rather tell a homeowner honestly which cities we can realistically serve well than list a service area that looks good on paper but doesn't reflect how our crews actually operate,” Gabay said.“If we can't get a crew there and back in a reasonable day, we don't claim it.”That same approach carries through to how the company describes its own history and operations: Tip Top Roofing Service does not publish a specific“years in business” figure in its marketing, and does not advertise 24/7 emergency service. The company is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Fridays until 4 p.m., and offers same-day response for active leaks and storm damage during those hours - a distinction the company says matters to customers who have been burned before by contractors advertising availability they don't actually provide.On the commercial side, property types served include retail strip malls and standalone storefronts, where work is scheduled around business hours to minimize disruption to tenants; apartment complexes, where flat roof repair and replacement is coordinated around occupied units and property management schedules; HOA-managed communities, which receive the documentation boards typically need for approval and budgeting; and industrial or warehouse buildings, which often require large-format foam or TPO systems.The company's estimate-to-completion process follows a consistent sequence regardless of property type or material. A free inspection identifies the full scope of work needed, followed by a written, itemized estimate covering materials, labor, and applicable warranty terms. For most residential replacements, installation itself is completed in one to three days depending on roof size and material, while commercial flat roof projects can take longer depending on square footage. A final walkthrough with the customer confirms the completed work and warranty documentation before the job is considered closed.Tip Top Roofing Service said it plans to continue publishing verifiable facts about its licensing, certifications, and pricing rather than relying on generalized marketing claims common in the roofing industry, including unverifiable years-in-business figures or blanket statewide service-area claims the company said it cannot responsibly back up with its current crew capacity.“There's a lot of noise in this industry - claims that sound good but that nobody actually checks,” Gabay said.“Our approach is the opposite: state it plainly, and make sure it's the kind of claim a homeowner could go verify in five minutes if they wanted to.”Every Tip Top Roofing Service estimate begins with a free, on-site inspection followed by a written, itemized quote covering materials, labor, and applicable warranty terms before any work begins. Homeowners and property managers across Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Peoria, Ahwatukee, Arcadia, and Guadalupe can request an estimate by phone or through the company's website.About Tip Top Roofing ServiceTip Top Roofing Service is a licensed (ROC #355034), GAF Certified, BBB Accredited (Rating A) roofing contractor based in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. The company provides residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, and installation across 13 confirmed Phoenix Metro cities, and is an Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor. More information is available at tiptoproofingservice.

Lior Gabay

Tip Top Roofing Service

+1 (480) 877-1643

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Tip Top Roofing Service Confirms Up to 30-Year Warranties, BBB A Rating, and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor Status News Provided By Tip Top Roofing Service September 30, 2026, 09:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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