Tuum Named A Fast Follower In Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Agentic AI In Banking

Recognition reflects Tuum's approach of giving banks access to the whole AI market through one open core

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tuum, the cloud-native, API-first core banking platform, has been named a Fast Follower in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Agentic AI in Banking, published in August 2026.The research assessed 23 providers globally on market performance and ecosystem drivers, and examined how agentic AI is being applied across banking workflows, including customer onboarding and KYC, customer engagement, banker productivity, account servicing, payments operations, and operational automation.Everest Group's analysts identify operating readiness as the factor that determines whether agentic AI moves beyond pilot stage, citing integration depth, data reliability, workflow ownership, human oversight, and auditability. The report also names legacy platform limits and fragmented customer data among the biggest obstacles banks face in adopting AI.“An agent is only as capable as the core it can reach,” said Ove Kreison, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tuum.“Every core vendor has an AI story now, and built-in AI can be genuinely useful. But the AI market moves faster than most vendors' release cycles. A bank whose AI only comes from its core vendor is betting its intelligence layer on that vendor keeping up with an industry that redefines state of the art every few weeks.”Tuum's position is that a core banking platform earns its keep as the trusted system of record: deterministic, auditable, precise, and reliable. Open enough that anything can plug into it, and guarded enough that nothing gets in or out without permission. Fraud detection, AI-accelerated product launches, and context-aware customer support connect through the same controlled access as every other integration.The platform is modular, API-first, and cloud-native. Agents and models get a system of record they can read from and write to in real time, with the event trail, permissioning, and approval controls that risk and compliance teams require. Banks can adopt whatever is leading the market today and replace it as better options arrive.“Banks don't have an AI ambition problem. They have an access problem,” Kreison added.“The intelligence is available to everyone. What separates the banks that ship AI-first innovation from the banks that don't is whether their core is open to it.”An abridged version of the report is available here. The full assessment is available from Everest Group website.About TuumTuum is the only core that enables banks and financial institutions to keep pace with every market shift. A cloud-native, API-first, modular core banking platform. New AI tools, new products, new markets, and new regulations get adopted in days, by the bank's own team, on its own timeline. Tuum is live in more than 20 countries, proven at global scale and has never failed an implementation.

Mariella Nebel

Tuum

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Tuum named a Fast Follower in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Agentic AI in Banking News Provided By Tuum September 30, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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