Evolving Systems Highlights The Role Of Secure Activation Infrastructure As African Mobile Subscriber Bases Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recent subscriber growth milestones underline the importance of secure, scalable service activation and SIM lifecycle management

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As mobile subscriber bases continue to grow across Africa, telecom operators face a parallel challenge: ensuring the systems behind activation, provisioning, and SIM lifecycle management can support higher volumes without adding operational complexity or risk.

Recent industry milestones, including one operator in Nigeria surpassing 100 million active subscribers, illustrate the scale at which activation infrastructure is increasingly becoming a strategic consideration rather than a purely operational one.

Each new subscriber requires a series of coordinated processes, including SIM and identity allocation, number assignment, service provisioning, network configuration, customer verification, and downstream system updates. As subscriber volumes grow, these processes become more difficult to manage through fragmented or heavily manual workflows.

The issue is not simply capacity. Operators must also maintain consistency, traceability, security, and operational control across increasingly complex service environments.



Service Activation Is Evolving Beyond Speed

Service activation platforms have traditionally been associated with provisioning efficiency and faster time-to-service. As telecom environments become more distributed and security requirements grow, activation platforms are taking on a broader role.

Evolving Systems' latest release of Tertio Service Activation (TSA) reflects this shift, with a stronger focus on security, traceability, and operational control.

The release includes capabilities such as:

* Multi-factor authentication

* Encrypted and digitally signed logs

* Secure access controls

* Traceability of provisioning activity

* Signed containers to support software integrity and accountability

These capabilities help operators maintain clearer oversight of provisioning activity, including who accessed the environment, what changes were made, and when those changes occurred.

Containerization also plays a central role in the latest architecture. Application components can operate within isolated containers, supporting more consistent deployment across development, testing, staging, and production environments. Container isolation can also help limit the impact of localized faults on wider provisioning workflows.

Tertio continues to support multi-domain, multi-device, multi-technology, multi-vendor, multi-pay, and multi-service activation, alongside interface and REST-based integration capabilities.

The latest release also supports PostgreSQL as an additional database option, giving operators more flexibility in infrastructure and licensing strategy.



SIM and Number Lifecycle Management Become More Important at Scale

Subscriber growth also places greater pressure on SIM inventory, number resources, and distribution models.

Traditional approaches often rely on pre-configuring SIM cards and assigning number resources before they reach the customer. In large distribution environments, this can create challenges with inventory balancing, resource utilization, number availability, and the movement of SIM stock across channels and regions.

Dynamic SIM Allocation (DSA) addresses the SIM allocation side of this challenge by allowing subscriber-related resources to be assigned closer to the point of activation rather than being fixed earlier in the distribution process.

Alongside this, Total Number Management (TNM) supports the lifecycle management of number resources by giving operators clearer visibility and control over number inventory, allocation, assignment, recycling, and availability across the business.

As subscriber bases grow, number management becomes increasingly important. Large volumes of MSISDNs and other numbering resources need to move through defined lifecycle states, remain visible across systems and channels, and be available when needed for activation or reassignment.

By managing number resources through a centralized lifecycle approach, operators can improve utilization, reduce resource leakage, support recycling, and maintain stronger governance over finite numbering assets.

Together, DSA and TNM help operators align SIM and number resources more closely with actual customer demand while improving visibility across the lifecycle.



A Broader Industry Shift

As telecom operators scale subscriber bases, introduce 5G, expand eSIM and IoT services, and add new digital propositions, activation infrastructure is becoming more closely linked to security, service continuity, and operational governance.

The challenge is increasingly how to support growth without letting manual effort, provisioning complexity, or operational risk increase at the same rate.

TSA, DSA, and TNM address different but connected parts of this lifecycle.

DSA supports more flexible SIM and subscriber resource allocation at the point of activation.

TNM provides lifecycle visibility and governance across number resources, helping operators manage allocation, utilization, availability, and recycling.

TSA manages the secure provisioning and orchestration of services across network and business systems.

Together, these capabilities reflect a broader shift in telecom operations toward more secure, automated, and controlled activation and lifecycle environments.



Looking Ahead

Large subscriber milestones highlight the commercial potential of rapidly growing telecom markets, but they also bring the infrastructure behind customer activation into sharper focus.

For operators across Africa and other high-growth markets, the ability to scale activation securely and efficiently will become increasingly important as customer volumes, channels, and service portfolios continue to expand.

Evolving Systems continues to develop activation and lifecycle management capabilities designed to support this changing operational environment.

For more information on Tertio Service Activation, Dynamic SIM Allocation, and Total Number Management, visit the Evolving Systems website.

Mukesh Baskaran

Evolving Systems Ltd

+60 12-366 3390

email us here

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Evolving Systems Highlights the Role of Secure Activation Infrastructure as African Mobile Subscriber Bases Scale News Provided By Evolving Systems Ltd September 30, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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