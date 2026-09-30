Scooter Scudieri Crosses 75,000 Spotify Streams As AI-Managed Artist Experiment Expands Into TV Sync Consideration

The Musical Bruises of a Recovering Dreamer album cover art

58-year-old house painter kept four decades of copyrights, then built a custom AI manager inside ChatGPT with one absolute rule: it cannot create the music.

- Scooter ScudieriSHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent artist Scooter Scudieri has crossed 75,000 Spotify streams six months after releasing The Musical Bruises of a Recovering Dreamer, while songs from his catalog have also begun moving into television sync consideration.“She Is the Sun” has been forwarded for consideration for three separate ABC television shows, while another song has been forwarded for consideration for a Hulu production. None of the forwards constitutes a placement.The developments mark the latest stage in a year-long public experiment in which Scudieri has used ChatGPT as a personalized management system while maintaining one absolute rule:The AI cannot create the music.Scudieri, 58, is a professional house painter and independent musician whose songwriting and Library of Congress copyright history extend back decades before generative AI.He toured with Jewel and Jason Mraz, opened for Dave Matthews, Nils Lofgren and others, appeared on Mountain Stage, was honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as one of its Best of the New Writers, and advocated for artist rights on Capitol Hill during the first digital-music era.He never signed a record, publishing, or management deal.As a result, the catalog remained under his control.During the final year of producing The Musical Bruises of a Recovering Dreamer, Scudieri began building a personalized management framework inside ChatGPT called SSRDNA, now in version 7.1.The system helps preserve history, track strategy, evaluate opportunities, challenge decisions, maintain continuity, and deploy the work.It does not write songs, generate vocals, arrange music, or make production decisions.“I didn't need AI to become an artist,” Scudieri said.“I had already spent forty years becoming one. I needed help carrying everything that came with being one.”The Musical Bruises of a Recovering Dreamer was released March 31, 2026 after more than seven years of early-morning production work in Apple's Logic Pro while Scudieri continued painting houses full time.Every lyric, vocal, arrangement, recording, programming, and production decision is human.The album has received 19 published critical reviews. Yellow & Black described it as“one of the best albums I have heard in 2026.”Scudieri has documented the AI-management experiment publicly since June 2025 through Substack posts, recorded conversations, press releases, screenshots, campaign results, failures, corrections, and continuing revisions of SSRDNA.“The experiment is whether I can use AI to help carry a human creative life without surrendering the authorship, the ownership, or the heart of the work,” Scudieri said.He has continued writing and recording beyond the album while using ChatGPT for management, memory, research, strategy, documentation, and decision support.As questions around synthetic music and creative provenance continue to grow, Scudieri sees his decades-long paper trail as part of the experiment.Old copyrights. Old recordings. Touring history. Press coverage. Congressional testimony. Forty years of songs.“In the age of AI, my life is the watermark. I can prove I wrote my songs.” Scudieri said.AI is flooding culture with generated work.Scudieri is testing whether the same technology can instead help preserve, organize, and deploy a documented human creative life.Artist-led.AI-managed.Human-created.Publicly documented.About Scooter ScudieriScooter Scudieri is an independent songwriter, singer, producer, longtime professional house painter, and early digital-music advocate based in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. His career includes touring with Jewel and Jason Mraz, sharing stages with Dave Matthews, Joan Jett, Nils Lofgren, Blind Melon and Widespread Panic, appearing on Mountain Stage, recognition as a Songwriters Hall of Fame“Best of the New Writers” honoree, and artist-rights advocacy on Capitol Hill during the early digital-music era.The Musical Bruises of a Recovering Dreamer was released March 31, 2026.

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Scooter Scudieri Crosses 75,000 Spotify Streams as AI-Managed Artist Experiment Expands Into TV Sync Consideration News Provided By Scooter Scudieri September 30, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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