Diane Mcclelland Named One Of IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders For 2027

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Diane McClelland at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Diane McClelland, Co-founder of Girls STEAM InstituteTM has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders for 2027 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her fieldWhile being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Diane McClelland has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter in Volume 4 will be dedicated to each honoree. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2027 in Miami.With more than four decades of industry experience, Ms. McClelland has firmly established herself as a respected leader and authority in her field. A dynamic and results-driven visionary, she is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Girls STEAM InstituteTM, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls and young women to become STEAM entrepreneurs steeped in immersive technologies, leadership and supply chain design leading to global collaborative innovation as Tier I or Tier II suppliers in the global supply chains.Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2024, Girls STEAM InstituteTM is entering an exciting new phase of growth by expanding its reach to young women ages 10-30. This evolution of the organization provides mentorship and hands-on guidance in immersive technologies and entrepreneurship, equipping participants with the tools to thrive as innovative STEAM entrepreneurs who build a new ecosystem in global supply chains that foster innovation and long-term sustainability.At the core of the program is a holistic approach that blends project-based learning with social and emotional development. Participants cultivate leadership and business skills essential for STEAM entrepreneurship while gaining real-world experience in communication, relationship building, technology, and strategic business development. Guided by accomplished women entrepreneurial leaders,the graduates from the GSI STEAM Entrepreneurial XR Tech Leadership and Supply Chain Design entrepreneurs will be prepared to join existing entrepreneurs in the global supply chains as part of their entrepreneurial team providing sustainability and world-wide growth in innovation.Prior to founding Girls STEAM InstituteTM, Ms. McClelland spent more than eighteen years as Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Astra Society International, doing business as Astra Women's Business Alliance. In that role, she championed initiatives that supported women entrepreneurs and expanded opportunities for business growth and sustainability.Earlier in her career, she co-founded the Foundation for Women Business Owners, where she also served as President and Chief Executive Officer. This pioneering nonprofit focused on increasing access to capital for women business owners, an issue that remains central to Ms. McClelland's lifelong mission to advance economic equity, entrepreneurship, and leadership for women and girls worldwide.Ms. McClelland's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, strategic planning, program management, business development, leadership, and business strategy. Her career reflects a lifelong commitment to empowering women through entrepreneurship, education, and economic opportunity.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McClelland studied International Business, Trade, and Commerce at Portland State University School of Business. She also received a Leadership Certificates from Dartmouth Executive Education and University of Notre Dame, Mendoza College.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McClelland has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2025, she was awarded IAOTP's Top Co-founder and CEO of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Last year she was awarded and featured in International Best Seller IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was honored by Marquis Who's Who for her outstanding expertise and contributions to the nonprofit sector. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored for her current selection and feature in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders publication at the Annual Awards Gala in Miami December 2027.Looking back, Ms. McClelland attributes much of her success to curiosity, empathy, and a positive mindset, which have been instrumental in her leadership roles. Ms. McClelland is working on a new movement to increase the number of women business owners in the global supply chains who will mentor and hire GEN Z & Millennial Women STEAM entrepreneurs steeped in immersive technologies into their supply chains. When not working, she enjoys writing, traveling, and spending time with her family.Recently, Ms. McClelland published her book, How Do You Know You Are You? through TaraSwift Press and Amazon about the importance of self-identity. For more information, visit and watch her videos below:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Diane McClelland Named One of IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders For 2027 News Provided By IAOTP September 30, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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