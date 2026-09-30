Girl Dies After School Staircase Collapses In Bihar's Khagaria

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) A schoolgirl lost her life, and four other students were injured after a staircase collapsed at Jatadhar Mishra Primary School in Amani Panchayat under Mansi block of Khagaria district in Bihar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ritika Kumari, daughter of Manoj Yadav, a resident of Amani Panchayat.

According to initial reports, students were present on the school premises when the staircase suddenly collapsed, leaving several children trapped under the debris.

Ritika sustained critical injuries to her head in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

Three other students injured in the collapse were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Khagaria.

They are undergoing treatment and remain under medical observation.

The incident triggered panic at the school, with family members and villagers rushing to the spot after receiving the information.

Agitated residents questioned the condition of the school building and the staircase and demanded action against those responsible.

The incident also raised concerns about the structural safety of the school premises and whether adequate measures had been taken to ensure the safety of students.

Police reached the school after being informed about the incident and took steps to control the situation.

The body of the deceased student was taken into custody for post-mortem examination.

The District Magistrate of Khagaria has directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate action against those found responsible.

The district police are currently recording statements from the injured students to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Police are also examining the structural condition of the school building and staircase to determine whether any structural deficiencies contributed to the incident.

Based on the findings of the investigation and the reports submitted by the concerned authorities, the State Education Department is expected to take appropriate action against those responsible.