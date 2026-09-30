Kerala Govt Eyes Veli As Thiruvananthapuram's Transport, Tourism Gateway

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (IANS) Veli has always had geography on its side. Now, the Chief Minister Satheesan government wants to turn that advantage into a major transport and tourism opportunity.

Located just a stone's throw from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport and close to the popular Shangumugham beach, Veli is all set to emerge as a gateway connecting the city's air, rail, road and water transport networks.

Transport Minister C.P. John, who represents the Veli area, has set his sights on developing it as Kerala's biggest transport hub in the coming years.

The first step is already on the water.

A new passenger-cum-tourism boat service was inaugurated on Wednesday by Transport Minister John from Veli Tourism Village, opening up a water route through the Parvathy Puthanar to Kadinamkulam Lake.

The service is more than another boat ride. It seeks to bring an old waterway back into everyday use while creating a new tourism experience along the coast and backwaters.

The 24-seater solar-powered boat covers 14 km between Veli and Kadinamkulam in about two hours.

Transport Minister John sees a much larger picture for Veli.

He said it could become a key point in the tourism circuit stretching from Kovalam to Varkala.

Its proximity to the airport and Kochuveli railway station gives the area an unusual advantage.

A visitor arriving by air could potentially connect with the city's road, rail and waterways from almost the same neighbourhood.

The Minister also recalled the historical importance of the waterway, which was started 202 years ago during the reign of Rani Parvathi Bai.

He said the focus should not be merely on construction activities but also on making effective use of existing waterways.

Canals can remain clean only if they are used continuously, he said.

The challenge now is to make these waterways useful again.

“Building new infrastructure alone is not enough,” Transport Minister John said, stressing the need to use existing canals regularly to keep them clean and functional.

For Veli, therefore, the new boat service could be the beginning of a larger transformation from a quiet waterfront destination into a transport and tourism gateway for the capital.