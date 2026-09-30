UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In October 2026?
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh4.40
|Dh3.8
|Special 95
|Dh4.28
|Dh3.69
|E-Plus 91
|Dh4.21
|Dh3.61
|Diesel
|Dh4.80
|Dh4.3
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh30.09 to Dh44.4 more than in September.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh224.4
|Dh193.8
|Special 95
|Dh218.28
|Dh188.19
|E-Plus 91
|Dh214.71
|Dh184.11
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh272.8
|Dh235.6
|Special 95
|Dh265.36
|Dh228.78
|E-Plus 91
|Dh261.02
|Dh223.82
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh325.6
|Dh281.2
|Special 95
|Dh316.72
|Dh273.06
|E-Plus 91
|Dh311.54
|Dh267.14
Monthly petrol price changes in the UAE have a direct bearing on household finances, as fuel remains a regular and essential expense for most families. Even minor fluctuations can accumulate over time, and when prices rise, motorists often need to set aside a larger share of their income to cover fuel costs.
The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time.ALSO READ
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