United Nations (UN) Critical Minerals Initiatives Target African Value Addition As African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 Approaches

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Five African mineral producers - Guinea, Madagascar, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe – have been selected to participate in the United Nation's (UN) Country Support Mechanism on Critical Energy Transition Minerals program, strengthening international support for efforts to develop domestic mineral value chains.

Announced in September 2026, the initiative comes as critical mineral investment and value addition take center stage at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, taking place October 14–16 in Cape Town. Under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa's Full Mineral Value, AMW 2026 will connect African governments and project developers with investors and technical partners seeking opportunities across mineral production, processing and supporting infrastructure.

The UN mechanism will provide tailored support for countries as they seek to translate mineral resources into broader economic development, prioritizing areas such as policy advice, legal and regulatory expertise, environmental and social safeguards, and greater coordination across domestic mineral value chains.

The program comes as participating countries increasingly pursue domestic processing and industrialization strategies. Zambia is seeking to capture greater value from its copper industry, while Zimbabwe is expanding lithium processing. Madagascar is advancing efforts to expand value addition around rare earths and graphite, while Guinea and Nigeria are seeking to develop broader mineral value chains.

The program adds to a growing portfolio of African mining projects receiving UN and international financial, technical and institutional support, reflecting the continent's increasing role in shaping global supply chains.

In June 2026, the UN Economic Commission for Africa launched a five-year regional program aimed at strengthening environmentally and socially responsible critical mineral value chains across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The initiative is being implemented in the DRC, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe and focuses on increasing local value retention while supporting industrialization and responsible mineral development.

Led by the UN Economic Commission for Africa through the African Minerals Development Centre and supported by Germany's International Climate Initiative, the program brings together technical and development partners to address constraints including limited beneficiation capacity, ESG compliance and weak regional value-chain integration.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) is also developing a continental flagship initiative on Africa's critical minerals under its 2026-2029 Regional Program for Africa. The initiative focuses on how mineral-producing countries can use their resource base to support economic transformation while making investment and value-addition strategies appropriate to their individual infrastructure, financing and industrial capabilities.

Technology-led mining development is also receiving support. Through the UNDP MineTech Accelerator, five African mining innovators – Anchor Machines in Uganda, Zanfi Enterprise in Zambia, Milsat Technologies in Nigeria, Tukutech in Tanzania and SYNCHROS in the Democratic Republic of Congo – are receiving seed funding to accelerate technology-driven mining solutions.

Together, these initiatives reflect a broader shift toward developing domestic value chains across Africa's mining sector. For African producers, expanding international partnerships unlock capital, technical expertise and local processing capacity. For global investors, Africa's rich resource base offers access to essential critical minerals while helping diversify supply chains for energy technologies and manufacturing.



These developments will form part of the wider critical mineral discussion taking place at AMW 2026. For more information, visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.