Energy Dealmakers Storm Windhoek: Strategic Collaboration Unlocks Investment At The 5Th Edition Of International African Energy, Oil And Gas Summit (IAEOGS) 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Global capital, sovereign decision-makers, and elite industry networks are officially converging on Namibia as registration and strategic sponsorships are still open for the highly anticipated International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS 2026). Driven by a high-stakes mission to collapse Africa's $130 billion energy revenue gap and secure vital funding for the $5 billion African Energy Bank, this premier event serves as the ultimate transaction hub where complex industrial potential is transformed into bankable investment realities.

Holding at the prestigious Hilton Hotel in Windhoek Namibia from the 2nd -6th of November 2026

The Powerhouse Alliance Driving IAEOGS 2026

This landmark summit is conceptualized and executed by International Energy Summit Ltd (IES), a global leader in B2B and B2G matchmaking forums specializing in bridging emerging energy economies with institutional capital.

Operating at the absolute center of African energy expansion, IES has united an elite transcontinental consortium of pioneering organizations to anchor the summit's commercial, academic, and diplomatic frameworks:



African Energy Vault Ltd: The strategic consulting and deal-facilitation engine driving disciplines infrastructure growth and policy alignment across oil, gas, and renewables.

African Energy World: The premier industrial media and investment showcasing platform elevating African resource opportunities onto the global stage.

African Energy Academy Ltd: The continent's frontline professional institution dedicated to upskilling and retooling leaders through elite executive energy tracks. African Peace Magazine UK: A globally respected institution with over 16 years of promoting trade, good governance, and regional unity. Utilizing a vast distribution network targeting 250 million readers across 100 countries, the publication ensures unprecedented global visibility for summit partners.

Top-Tier West African Delegation Set to Dominate the Floor

Adding immense sovereign weight to the summit, Nigerian State Governors alongside top executives from the Crude Oil Refinery-owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) are confirmed to storm Windhoek. Representing the unified advocacy voice for all private and public crude refining companies in Nigeria, CORAN's heavyweights-including operators of major mega-refineries and expanding modular hubs-will leverage the summit to secure critical feedstock solutions, advance the pivotal "Naira-for-Crude" policy framework, and map out cross-border refining partnerships.

Grounded in Local and Continental Excellence

Reflecting Namibia's emergence as a global green energy frontier and a century-old resource province, the summit is strictly backed by the region's elite academic and strategic institutions:



Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST): A premier public technological university at the forefront of regional digital transformation, sustainable engineering, and applied sciences.

Network of Excellence on Land Governance in Africa (NELGA): An African Union (AU) endorsed partnership of over 70 universities bolstering the foundational land governance infrastructure required for large-scale energy projects. CRG Research & Consulting Ltd (CRG): A Windhoek-headquartered global consultancy providing the rigorous cross-sector data analytics, ESG frameworks, and market intelligence that institutional investors require.

Why You Cannot Miss IAEOGS 2026

IAEOGS 2026 is not a traditional talking shop-it is an active investment marketplace. Whether your goal is to lock in sovereign joint ventures, anchor deep-water and modular infrastructure financing, or deploy cutting-edge technology into expanding trade hubs, the dealmakers are in Windhoek.

Secure Your Place Among Africa's Corporate and Political Elite.

Issued by:

The IAEGOS 2026 Organizing Committee

29th, September, 2026

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Peace Magazine.

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Media Contact:

Prudence Ramotso

Group Head Events & International Affairs

+2348033975746

+447407399766

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