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Atelier Diamonds Introduces Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Necklaces For Modern Jewellery Lovers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atelier Diamonds already offers an exquisite range of fine jewellery, and now the label is also adding lab-grown diamond tennis necklaces, a modern take on the classic tennis necklace so we can wear our diamond styles in style. The design is pleasant for those who enjoy elegant styles, magnificent sparkle and careful choices, as this new collection combines both the traditional tennis necklace designs with the appeal of lab-grown diamonds.
Lab-grown diamond tennis necklaces are synonymous with a single row of diamonds all the way around that can be worn alone or layered up; this beautiful design is extremely versatile. This versatile design is ideal for everything from special celebrations and weddings to anniversaries and evenings out.
Atelier Diamonds creates diamond jewellery tailored to the customer's preferences, from diamond shapes to precious metals. The brand combines traditional jewellery-making techniques with modern and current trends, making shopping more personal for customers, who can leave the store with pieces they can genuinely wear.
Lab-grown diamonds replicate the same fundamental chemical, physical and optical properties as mined-grown diamonds; they are just a more alternative option for people seeking modern jewellery choices. The versatility of these gems befits traditional and contemporary designs for necklaces alike.
A butcher wrap necklace can also make a gift for an important birth anniversary, engagement, or other remembering occasion. Its uninterrupted diamond design allows for a very unique look but still lends itself well to both casual and dressy attire.
Specialising in bespoke fine jewellery and contemporary diamond styles, Atelier Diamonds will now follow a passion for design that rose out of timeless collections in jewellery-making harmonised with modern generations of buyers.
Lab-grown diamond tennis necklaces are synonymous with a single row of diamonds all the way around that can be worn alone or layered up; this beautiful design is extremely versatile. This versatile design is ideal for everything from special celebrations and weddings to anniversaries and evenings out.
Atelier Diamonds creates diamond jewellery tailored to the customer's preferences, from diamond shapes to precious metals. The brand combines traditional jewellery-making techniques with modern and current trends, making shopping more personal for customers, who can leave the store with pieces they can genuinely wear.
Lab-grown diamonds replicate the same fundamental chemical, physical and optical properties as mined-grown diamonds; they are just a more alternative option for people seeking modern jewellery choices. The versatility of these gems befits traditional and contemporary designs for necklaces alike.
A butcher wrap necklace can also make a gift for an important birth anniversary, engagement, or other remembering occasion. Its uninterrupted diamond design allows for a very unique look but still lends itself well to both casual and dressy attire.
Specialising in bespoke fine jewellery and contemporary diamond styles, Atelier Diamonds will now follow a passion for design that rose out of timeless collections in jewellery-making harmonised with modern generations of buyers.
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