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IQ City Medical College Hospital Successfully Treats Four-Year-Old After Accidental Ingestion Of Sharp Iron Nail
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A four-year-old child was successfully treated at IQ City Medical College Hospital after accidentally swallowing a sharp iron nail, resulting in severe abdominal pain and vomiting blood. The emergency case required immediate assessment and specialist intervention because of the potential risks associated with a sharp metallic foreign object inside the digestive tract.
According to the case details, the child swallowed the nail on August 28, 2026. Following the incident, the child developed significant abdominal pain and began vomiting blood. The family initially sought medical advice elsewhere, where the risks associated with the condition and the possibility of major surgery were discussed. The child was subsequently brought to IQ City Medical College Hospital for further emergency evaluation and treatment.
Following assessment, a multidisciplinary team planned an emergency endoscopic procedure to locate and remove the foreign object. The procedure involved coordinated efforts from specialists including gastroenterology, paediatrics, radiology and endoscopy support. Imaging and clinical assessment helped the team determine the appropriate approach for removing the sharp object.
The iron nail was successfully retrieved through an endoscopic procedure, avoiding major surgery in this case. The intervention required careful handling because of the sharp nature of the foreign body and the age of the patient.
The child's condition improved following the procedure. The patient was subsequently able to eat normally and was reported to be recovering well. The outcome brought considerable relief to the family following what had been a potentially serious paediatric emergency.
Foreign-body ingestion is a recognised concern among young children, particularly when the swallowed object is sharp or potentially capable of causing injury. Such cases require timely medical evaluation because the appropriate treatment depends on factors including the type of object, its location, the child's symptoms and the overall clinical condition.
The case also demonstrates the importance of coordination between emergency services and specialist departments when managing an unusual paediatric emergency. In this instance, access to endoscopic expertise allowed the medical team to consider a less invasive treatment option rather than proceeding directly to major surgery.
A hospital representative said,“Cases involving the ingestion of sharp objects require prompt assessment and careful clinical decision-making. The coordinated efforts of the emergency, paediatric and specialist teams enabled the foreign body to be removed successfully through endoscopy. The child's recovery and return to normal eating have been encouraging.”
The case highlights the role of timely specialist intervention in managing emergency situations involving children. It also serves as a reminder that suspected ingestion of a sharp object should be treated as a medical emergency, with professional assessment sought without delay.
The successful outcome at IQ City Hospital reflects the coordinated medical response provided during the case, from emergency evaluation and diagnostic assessment to specialist intervention and post-procedure monitoring.
About IQ City Medical College Hospital
IQ City Medical College Hospital is a multispecialty healthcare institution located in Durgapur, West Bengal. The hospital provides medical services across various specialties and supports emergency, diagnostic, surgical and specialist care. Its clinical services are supported by multidisciplinary teams comprising doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare professionals. The institution is associated with IQ City Medical College and serves patients from Durgapur and surrounding areas. The hospital's approach focuses on coordinated clinical care, timely medical intervention and patient safety across different healthcare requirements.
According to the case details, the child swallowed the nail on August 28, 2026. Following the incident, the child developed significant abdominal pain and began vomiting blood. The family initially sought medical advice elsewhere, where the risks associated with the condition and the possibility of major surgery were discussed. The child was subsequently brought to IQ City Medical College Hospital for further emergency evaluation and treatment.
Following assessment, a multidisciplinary team planned an emergency endoscopic procedure to locate and remove the foreign object. The procedure involved coordinated efforts from specialists including gastroenterology, paediatrics, radiology and endoscopy support. Imaging and clinical assessment helped the team determine the appropriate approach for removing the sharp object.
The iron nail was successfully retrieved through an endoscopic procedure, avoiding major surgery in this case. The intervention required careful handling because of the sharp nature of the foreign body and the age of the patient.
The child's condition improved following the procedure. The patient was subsequently able to eat normally and was reported to be recovering well. The outcome brought considerable relief to the family following what had been a potentially serious paediatric emergency.
Foreign-body ingestion is a recognised concern among young children, particularly when the swallowed object is sharp or potentially capable of causing injury. Such cases require timely medical evaluation because the appropriate treatment depends on factors including the type of object, its location, the child's symptoms and the overall clinical condition.
The case also demonstrates the importance of coordination between emergency services and specialist departments when managing an unusual paediatric emergency. In this instance, access to endoscopic expertise allowed the medical team to consider a less invasive treatment option rather than proceeding directly to major surgery.
A hospital representative said,“Cases involving the ingestion of sharp objects require prompt assessment and careful clinical decision-making. The coordinated efforts of the emergency, paediatric and specialist teams enabled the foreign body to be removed successfully through endoscopy. The child's recovery and return to normal eating have been encouraging.”
The case highlights the role of timely specialist intervention in managing emergency situations involving children. It also serves as a reminder that suspected ingestion of a sharp object should be treated as a medical emergency, with professional assessment sought without delay.
The successful outcome at IQ City Hospital reflects the coordinated medical response provided during the case, from emergency evaluation and diagnostic assessment to specialist intervention and post-procedure monitoring.
About IQ City Medical College Hospital
IQ City Medical College Hospital is a multispecialty healthcare institution located in Durgapur, West Bengal. The hospital provides medical services across various specialties and supports emergency, diagnostic, surgical and specialist care. Its clinical services are supported by multidisciplinary teams comprising doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare professionals. The institution is associated with IQ City Medical College and serves patients from Durgapur and surrounding areas. The hospital's approach focuses on coordinated clinical care, timely medical intervention and patient safety across different healthcare requirements.
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