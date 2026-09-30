MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 8:06 pm - PrimeView launched Lucent Electric's new website, showcasing its commercial and industrial electrical work to contractors, developers, architects, and owners.

Lucent Electric Brings Its Commercial and Industrial Work to the Forefront with New Website

Scottsdale, AZ, September 2026 - At PrimeView, we are proud to announce the launch of Lucent Electric's new website, designed and developed by our team to better represent the Arizona electrical contractor's commercial and industrial work.

Lucent Electric serves the greater Phoenix area, with experience in ground-up construction, tenant improvements, manufacturing facilities, healthcare, restaurants, hospitality, and other complex commercial electrical projects throughout Arizona. The new website is live at

Lucent Electric came into the project knowing what it did and did not want from its website. This was never meant to be a typical contractor site filled with sales messaging and calls for estimates. Lucent wanted a professional online company profile where general contractors, developers, architects, project managers, estimators, and owners could see its work and understand its capabilities.

Project photography became a major part of the design. The site focuses on the environments Lucent Electric works in, including conduit installations, electrical rooms, switchgear, cable tray, distribution equipment, industrial facilities, manufacturing spaces, mechanical areas, and architectural details. Contractors and project teams can see the type of electrical work Lucent handles without having to dig through layers of promotional copy.

“Lucent Electric didn't need a website full of sales language. Their work needed to be the focus,” said Peter Liefer, CEO of PrimeView.“When a contractor or project manager visits the site, they can see what Lucent does, the projects they take on, and how their team works.”

PrimeView built the Featured Projects section with a scrolling gallery for desktop and a slider for mobile, giving visitors an easy way to browse Lucent Electric's project photography. We also restructured the WordPress image layout so the Lucent team can replace and update images directly.

Several details were created specifically for the project. PrimeView recreated the Lucent Electric logo for the website, developed a custom conduit background illustration and favicon, and created an animation for the How We Work section. The section follows Lucent Electric's process from the initial review of drawings, scope, schedule, and project fit through coordination, field execution, inspections, punch lists, turnover, and final documentation.

The new site gives Lucent Electric a place to present the range of electrical work it handles, from commercial and industrial construction to tenant improvements, restaurants, healthcare facilities, power distribution, lighting, controls, and ground-up electrical infrastructure. The work stays in view, and contractors visiting the site can quickly get a feel for the company they may be working with.

About Lucent Electric

Lucent Electric is an Arizona-based commercial and industrial electrical contractor serving the greater Phoenix area. The company performs project-based electrical construction for general contractors, developers, and business owners. Its work includes ground-up construction, tenant improvements, manufacturing and industrial facilities, restaurants, healthcare environments, power distribution, lighting and controls, and other complex commercial projects throughout Arizona.

Learn more at

About PrimeView

PrimeView is a Scottsdale-based digital agency recognized for its work in web design, SEO, and online strategy. The team partners with businesses across industries to create websites that perform, engage audiences, and enhance customer relationships. PrimeView is located at 1717 N 77th St, Suite 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85257.

Learn more at or call 480-800-4688.