Powerhome Launches 63A-100A Solar Automatic Transfer Switch For Home PV And Grid Backup Power System

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 9:03 pm - PowerHome introduces its new 63A-100A Solar Automatic Transfer Switch. This DIN-rail ATS offers 50ms fast switching, mechanical interlock, 2P/3P/4P options, designed for residential solar, RV and small workshop backup power.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept 29, 2026 - PowerHome, a trusted supplier of renewable energy backup hardware, has released its flagship 63A-100A Solar Automatic Transfer Switch, built to deliver stable power switching between grid electricity and solar power for off-grid and hybrid residential energy setups.

As rooftop solar and battery backup systems grow in popularity worldwide, many users face common risks, including reverse current damaging expensive solar inverters and brief power outages during source switching. This new ATS uses a built-in mechanical interlock design to physically prevent grid and solar sources from conducting at the same time, removing reverse-feed hazards for inverters and battery storage units. It achieves an ultra-fast 50ms transfer speed, which keeps home critical loads running smoothly without shutdown during power source transitions.

The PowerHome solar ATS supports three current ratings: 63A, 80A and 100A. Customers can select 2-pole, 3-pole or 4-pole configurations to match local wiring standards, compatible with 110V and 220V power systems. It can run in fully automatic mode, with a manual override function for emergency maintenance. Clear LED indicator lights show real-time status of both power sources. Rated short-time withstand current reaches 5KA/30MS, and it works reliably from -20°C to 60°C. CE, CQC and RoHS certifications verify its compliance with international electrical safety rules. It adopts standard 35mm DIN-rail mounting, which is simple for professional electricians and experienced DIY installers.

"Most general-purpose transfer switches are not optimized for solar hybrid systems," said the Product Manager of PowerHome. "Our ATS is purpose-built for solar and grid dual-power applications. The mechanical interlock and quick switching safeguard users' solar investment, while the DIN rail design greatly cuts installation time."

This ATS fits many application scenarios: household rooftop solar backup, RV power systems, small workshops and compact site backup power. It is available for order directly on the official product page: [](). The product comes with dimension drawings, wiring diagrams and datasheets for download on the webpage. High-resolution product photos and wiring schematic files are available for media requests.

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