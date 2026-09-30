Kangaroo Training Institute Makes Safety Training More Accessible With Study Pay

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 9:47 pm - Kangaroo Training Institute partners with Study Pay to offer eligible learners flexible repayment options, making nationally accredited workplace safety training easier to access.

Kangaroo Training Institute has partnered with Study Pay to provide eligible students with a flexible way to manage the cost of professional training, supporting workers who want to develop essential workplace safety skills without necessarily paying their full course fee upfront.

The payment option allows eligible learners to choose weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments over the designated repayment term. The initiative is particularly relevant to students and workers pursuing qualifications for Australia's construction, manufacturing, mining, energy, transport and other high-risk industries.

Among the institute's training options is enter and work in confined spaces training, which helps prepare workers for environments where restricted entry, atmospheric hazards and other workplace risks require careful planning and appropriate safety procedures.

Participants can develop knowledge around hazard identification, atmospheric monitoring, communication, entry requirements and emergency preparedness. These skills can benefit both workers and employers by supporting more informed decision-making in potentially hazardous workplaces.

Kangaroo Training Institute also provides flexible learning options for eligible experienced workers, including a working at heights ticket online. Height safety knowledge can be particularly important for workers in construction, maintenance and industrial roles where elevated tasks form part of everyday operations.

By combining flexible learning with Study Pay repayment options, Kangaroo Training Institute aims to reduce some of the financial barriers that can cause workers to postpone professional development.

Under the currently advertised Study Pay eligibility criteria, applicants must generally be 18 years or older, although a parent or guardian may apply on behalf of someone aged 16 or over. Applicants can be Australian citizens, Permanent Residents or international students and must have a mobile phone and email address. Eligibility, repayment terms and applicable conditions should be confirmed before applying.

The payment initiative complements Kangaroo Training Institute's broader focus on making industry training convenient and accessible. Learners can also access 24*7 online service support through call, live chat and email, providing additional assistance with course and enrolment enquiries.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide nationally accredited training and assessment competencies.

The institute services the construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries. Its offerings include formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency, and on-site and off-site training solutions.

Through flexible learning options and its Study Pay partnership, Kangaroo Training Institute continues to support workers seeking practical pathways to develop their skills while managing training costs more effectively.