Maker World Grand Finals Concludes In Hangzhou: 16 Global Projects In Fierce Showdown

MENAFN - GetNews)At the finals of the 2026 Hangzhou Overseas High‐level Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition -“Maker World · Future‐Oriented Hangzhou”, 16 top teams, which stood out from 2,371 entries across 31 countries and regions worldwide, showcased their cutting‐edge strengths in successive roadshow presentations.

R&D and industrialization of AMR and TMR core sensors for advanced driver‐assistance systems and robotic joints, development of the world‐first oral fat‐loss drug with novel drug targets assisted by AI, and intelligent variable‐focus bionic‐crystalline‐lens AI‐enabled glasses... Such research projects brought scenarios once seen only in science‐fiction films onto the spotlight one after another.

Offstage, representatives from investment institutions, financial entities, research institutes and district‐level investment promotion staff were busier than the competing participants. Immediately after each contestant finished their roadshow and before they could catch their breath, they were swarmed by attendees offering business cards, exchanging WeChat contacts and introducing relevant policies. The scene was“even more bustling than a celebrity‐chasing event”.

Figures speak volumes. To date, the“Maker World” initiative has cumulatively drawn over 14,000 projects from more than 30 countries and regions across the globe to compete in China. A total of 409 projects have taken root in Hangzhou, boasting a registered capital exceeding 3 billion yuan. The program has nurtured 12 near‐unicorn enterprises including Jialiang Medical, XINGIN Technology and Yanjin Technology.

The finals have concluded, yet a brand‐new chapter has only just begun for the“Maker World” initiative. According to sources, following initial consultations, 13 out of the 16 final‐round projects have expressed clear intentions to settle in districts and county‐level cities of Hangzhou. At the event venue, the 2027 Hangzhou Overseas High‐level Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was officially launched. Opportunities in the city are opening up for every dream‐chasing visionary. When participants gather again in Hangzhou next year, another cohort of innovative forces will emerge.

About The 2026 Hangzhou Overseas High‐level Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

The 2026 Hangzhou Overseas High‐level Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, themed“Maker World · Future‐Oriented Hangzhou”, is held in Hangzhou in 2026. Hosted by the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, and undertaken by the Talent Work Office of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee, Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security and Hangzhou Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, the event is designed to provide overseas talent support for Hangzhou to boost artificial intelligence innovation and build a modern socialist international metropolis.