Grand Ceremony Held To Celebrate Jilin University's 80Th Anniversary

MENAFN - GetNews)On September 16, Jilin University celebrates its 80th founding anniversary.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to Jilin University, celebrating its 80th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended congratulations to the faculty, students and alumni of the university.

He urged the university to carry forward the revolutionary traditions, leverage its comprehensive strengths, focus on the country's strategic needs, cultivate more high-caliber talent, and make greater contributions to the full revitalization of the Northeast in the new era and to advancing Chinese modernization.

At the ceremony, heads of universities, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Beijing Normal University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, University of Science and Technology of China, China Agricultural University, Zhejiang University, Sichuan University, Tianjin University, Wuhan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Shandong University, Southeast University, Xiamen University, Tongji University, Dalian University of Technology, Chongqing University, and Lanzhou University, as well as delegates from overseas institutions such as the University of Southern Queensland in Australia, attended the event.

Representatives from sister universities looked back on the profound friendship forged through shared aspirations with Jilin University, and expressed willingness to jointly advance AI-empowered higher education and expand high-level international cooperation. Overseas university representatives praised Jilin University for its large-scale operations, outstanding scientific research, and distinguished international reputation, and looked forward to working together to address global challenges such as climate change and food security.

Hartmut Michel, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and full-time professor at Jilin University, addressed the ceremony. Michel particularly appreciated Jilin University's openness. He noted that the solid partnerships the university had built with numerous universities and research institutions around the world stemmed from shared scientific interests and a genuine commitment to collaboration.

Over the past 80 years, Jilin University has nurtured more than 1.3 million outstanding alumni. The number of alumni who are academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering ranks among China's top universities. With a mission of“pursuing innovation for national strength and revitalizing northern China to serve the country”, the university has produced a significant number of landmark and leading scientific research achievements.

About Jilin University (JLU)

Jilin University (JLU), founded in 1946, is a national key comprehensive university directly under China's Ministry of Education. It is one of China's first Class A Double First-Class Universities, with a complete talent training system covering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees.

The university has built partnerships with hundreds of universities and research institutions worldwide, committed to global academic exchanges and youth cooperation.