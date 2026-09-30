Real Life, Real Voices: EKOUAER Previews Its Brand Anniversary With Vanessa Hudgens And The“Rate My Looks” Social Media Campaign

MENAFN - GetNews)This golden September, premium loungewear brand EKOUAER kicks off the countdown to its October brand anniversary celebration with the pre-event of its annual“Growing Into Comfort” gala. As one of the season's most anticipated interactive sessions, the brand has teamed up with its brand friend, renowned Hollywood actress and new mom Vanessa Hudgens, to launch the social-media-driven“Rate My Looks” campaign. Consumers worldwide are invited to share genuine perspectives and honest feedback to collectively define their very own comfort-driven aesthetic.

Star Power Meets Effortless Versatility

Vanessa Hudgens, who has just embraced a new chapter in her life as a mother, shows an unprecedented level of authenticity in this collaboration. In the preview feature, she appears in a selection of EKOUAER pieces-from classic loungewear sets to elegant vacation-ready looks-each frame radiating an effortless chic attitude. The luxuriously smooth satin pajama set is renowned for its silky texture; the relaxed drop-shoulder short-sleeve top pairs with wide-leg, elastic-waist trousers featuring practical side pockets, making it a year-round wardrobe staple. The languid pleated knit se, crafted from a skin-friendly blended fabric, offers delicate folds and a flowing silhouette that easily transitions from indoors to outdoors-achieving a seamless“one-piece, multiple scenes” versatility.

Speaking about the partnership, Vanessa shared her heartfelt take on comfort:“Becoming a mother has made me appreciate versatility even more. I need pieces that feel easy and relaxed for daily wear, but can also be styled up to make me feel polished. Every item in this collection adapts to different moments in my day-no matter where life takes me, I can stay composed. That's exactly what I look for in clothing right now.”

Social Interaction That Defines Real“Highlight Moments”

During the pre-anniversary campaign, EKOUAER rolled out the“Rate My Looks” social media initiative, inviting fans to rate Vanessa's looks and articulate the balance between comfort and style through authentic comments. Running concurrently, the KOL-and-UGC-driven Fit Check challenge encouraged fashion creators to share their real-life OOTDs featuring EKOUAER pieces. More than merely a showcase of aesthetics, the campaign pays homage to real-world living: the laid-back ease of staying home with kids and the casual spirit of urban wandering are moments EKOUAER deeply cherishes.

Save the Date: October Celebrations with Early Excitement

The "Rate My Looks" campaign is not only a fan-engagement highlight but also a prelude to the October anniversary celebration. EKOUAER has simultaneously teased an exclusive in-depth conversation with Vanessa, which will soon go live. The heartfelt discussion will center on the brand's 11-year milestone and her growth story spanning two decades in show business.

Starting now, shoppers can visit Amazon to browse and pre-add-to-cart Vanessa's signature collection. Stay tuned to EKOUAER's official social-media channels for more anniversary-exclusive offers and flagship events. Let's rate comfort and style for real-life moments!

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.