EKOUAER Launches“Rate My Looks” Social Media Campaign Featuring Vanessa Hudgens Ahead Of 11Th Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, NY - September 30, 2026 - Premier home-lifestyle apparel manufacturer EKOUAER has officially introduced its "Rate My Looks" digital initiative in collaboration with actress and brand partner Vanessa Hudgens. Serving as the primary digital pre-event for the brand's upcoming "Growing Into Comfort" 11th-anniversary milestone in October, the social campaign integrates user-generated content (UGC), influencer styling evaluations, and direct consumer feedback loops to explore multi-scenario wardrobe versatility.

Market intelligence within the digital e-commerce sector shows an increasing consumer preference for authentic, community-driven garment evaluations over traditional static promotional campaigns. Modern consumers-particularly working professionals and parents-prioritize real-world fit verification, tactile textile comfort, and multi-scenario transition capability across domestic and urban leisure environments.

"The transition into motherhood reinforces the fundamental necessity of multi-functional garment design," stated brand partner Vanessa Hudgens. "Everyday wardrobe selections require pieces that deliver uncompromised physical ease during daily domestic routines while maintaining the structural sophistication needed for polished public wear."

Material Formulations & Featured Product Highlights

The 11th-anniversary preview collection establishes technical performance benchmarks across two primary home-lifestyle and leisure categories:



Silky Smooth Satin Pajama Set: Formulated with a low-friction, high-drape synthetic silk matrix, this versatile ensemble features a relaxed drop-shoulder short-sleeve top paired with wide-leg, elastic-waist trousers. Engineered with integrated lateral utility pockets and non-binding waist construction, the set offers high breathability and all-season adaptability. Languid Pleated Knit Set: Constructed from a soft-touch, skin-compatible blended fabric, this two-piece set incorporates fluid vertical pleating to enhance structural drape and dimensional stability. The relaxed silhouette allows seamless indoor-to-outdoor transitions without requiring additional base layering.

Interactive Digital Campaign and E-Commerce Integration

The "Rate My Looks" initiative operates alongside a global key opinion leader (KOL) and user-generated content (UGC) "Fit Check" challenge across major digital platforms. Consumers and fashion creators are invited to evaluate featured styles and submit real-life daily outfit reviews. Additionally, EKOUAER confirmed an upcoming retrospective media interview with Vanessa Hudgens focusing on the brand's 11-year development trajectory and career growth.

Complete size, color, and fit matrices for Vanessa Hudgens' curated selections are currently available for advance digital carting via EKOUAER's official direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital storefront and primary Amazon retail fulfillment portals ahead of October anniversary promotions.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.