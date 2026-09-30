TAILG Showcases Green Ride Africa Framework At Africa E-Mobility Week 2026, Supporting Africa's Low-Carbon Mobility Transition

MENAFN - GetNews)TAILG, a global electric mobility technology company, made its appearance at the 2026 Africa E-Mobility Week & Forum (AEW2026), where it delivered a keynote speech and shared itsstrategy and action plan with representatives from African governments, international organizations, investors, and local innovation enterprises. TAILG also showcased a range of electric two- and three-wheelers designed for African operating scenarios, presenting an integrated green mobility solution covering vehicles, energy infrastructure, and industrial development.

In East and West Africa, electric motorcycles are widely used in high-frequency commercial scenarios such as passenger transport and cargo delivery. Vehicle reliability, energy replenishment efficiency, and operating costs directly affect market adoption. Based on local needs and its experience in Africa, TAILG is developing a green mobility system designed for large-scale and sustainable development in African markets.

At the forum, TAILG introduced the“Green Ride Africa” action framework, focusing on energy infrastructure, local industrial capacity, and innovation ecosystem development. Based on local conditions, the initiative explores energy solutions including solar power, energy storage, charging, and battery-swapping systems. It also promotes local assembly, certification, industry standards development, and battery recycling, while supporting green mobility ecosystems through innovation challenges, incubation programs, and resource sharing.

At the exhibition, TAILG showcased several models, including the TK90, F55, F51, and JINFU. Designed for high-frequency commercial applications, the TK90 features a 3,500W mid-mounted motor, a top speed of 85 km/h, and a maximum range of 100 km, and uses swappable lithium batteries. TAILG has also partnered with a local battery-swapping network operator in Ghana. According to the company, the battery-swapping model can reduce riders' operating costs by approximately 20%–30%.

The F55 and F51 are both equipped with 2,000W motors and have obtained EEC certification. At a speed of 45 km/h, they offer ranges of up to 95 km and 90 km, respectively, supporting urban commuting and daily operations. The JINFU is equipped with a 1, 0 00W motor and a 72 V– 45Ah battery system, and is primarily designed for urban and community cargo delivery scenarios.

Beyond addressing local needs through its products and solutions, TAILG also shared its approach to scaling electric mobility in Africa at the forum. TAILG President Michael Yao said that achieving large-scale electric mobility development in Africa requires more than increasing the number of electric vehicles. It also requires technology, talent, services, and industrial capabilities to be developed and retained locally, while working with African partners to explore development paths suited to local needs.

TAILG began its electric mobility initiatives in Africa around 2019. In 2021, the company supported the local assembly of its first batch of electric motorcycles in Kenya, and in 2024, the TK90 was launched in Ghana. In July 2026, UNDP and TAILG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) around the Green Mobility Centre of Excellence (GM-CoE).

Looking ahead, TAILG plans to continue validating its products, energy solutions, technologies, and operating models in specific markets such as Kenya, and to share proven experience with more African countries and local partners. At the same time, TAILG will continue working with local partners to explore practical approaches to scaling electric mobility, focusing on key areas including financing, reliable energy supply, charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, policy coordination, and cross-brand technical standards.

About TAILG

Founded in 2003, TAILG is an electric mobility technology company with the mission of “Advancing technology to make mobility better for people around the world” and the ambition to become a global leader in low-carbon mobility. The company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric two- and three-wheelers, as well as related charging and battery-swapping services. TAILG continues to develop products and green mobility solutions adapted to different overseas markets.

TAILG operates seven R&D and intelligent manufacturing bases worldwide, with more than 27,000 stores globally and over 70 million users.

TAILG is committed to technology and innovation, with industry-leading R&D facilities including a national-level CNAS-accredited laboratory and the Global Low-Carbon Mobility Research Institute. The company holds more than 2,000 patents and has received international design awards, including the Red Dot Award.

As a United Nations electric mobility partner and a Belt and Road strategic partner, TAILG has promoted low-carbon mobility globally since 2019 and has implemented projects in Kenya, Uganda, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and other markets, laying an important foundation for its global development.