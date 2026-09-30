Empowering Women Through Movement: PINSPARK Honored As A“Friend Of Komen” For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, U.S. - September 30, 2026 - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches this October, activewear brand PINSPARK is proud to be named a "Friend of Komen" by Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. This designation recognizes PINSPARK's dedication to women's health, bringing together active fashion and philanthropy to encourage self-care, wellness, and movement.

Activewear with Purpose

PINSPARK believes that movement goes beyond shaping a physique-it is an essential form of self-love and holistic wellness. To turn this philosophy into tangible action, PINSPARK is dedicating its Pink Collection to the fAght against breast cancer throughout October.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 100% of sales from the entire Pink Collection on PINSPARK's official website will be donated directly to Susan G. Komen. This dedicated line includes some of the brand's signature best-sellers-such as its high-waisted tennis skirt -offering women a powerful way to turn everyday movement into support for a global cause.

About Susan G. Komen

® Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

Style, Function, and Strength

PINSPARK blends high-performance functionality with everyday active style, designing breathable, versatile apparel that supports women whether they are playing sports or navigating daily life. By offering thoughtful designs that prioritize comfort and mobility, PINSPARK aims to inspire women to stay active, prioritize early detection, and take charge of their health.

Join the Cause

PINSPARK invites supporters worldwide to visit its official website throughout October to explore the Pink Collection and join in bringing health, care, and hope to women everywhere.

About PINSPARK

Founded on the principles of ergonomic precision, textile innovation, and functional active style, PINSPARK is a premier global activewear brand. By combining advanced material engineering with non-restrictive performance silhouettes, PINSPARK provides modern women with adaptable active apparel solutions engineered for sports, wellness, and daily mobility.