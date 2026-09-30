Fashion With Purpose: Zeagoo Highlights Maye's Pink Sweater To Support Susan G. Komen®

NEW YORK, U.S. - September 30, 2026 - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches this October, women's apparel brand Zeagoo is proud to honor its recognition as a "Friend of Komen" by Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. Marking 13 years of dedication to mature women, Zeagoo continues to extend its core commitment of“standing with women” from wardrobe comfort to lifelong health.

Maye's Pink Sweater: A Wearable Symbol of Solidarity

To bring meaningful change during October, Zeagoo is dedicating Maye's Pink Sweater (Casual Raglan Sleeve Turtleneck Jumper) as the hero centerpiece for this campaign. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 100% of sales from this garment on Zeagoo's official website will be donated directly to Susan G. Komen to fund groundbreaking research, early screening education, and patient support programs.

Crafted with high-quality soft blended fabric, the sweater features relaxed raglan sleeves, a gentle dusty pink hue, and a flattering turtleneck silhouette. Designed for effortlessly chic versatility-from office work to casual weekend getaways-it embodies the quiet confidence and poise of mature women while serving as a warm symbol of solidarity and care.

Curated Comfort: Maye's Autumn Picks

In addition to the pink initiative, Zeagoo introduces Maye's Autumn Picks -a curated Amazon selection designed to offer timeless elegance, breathable comfort, and effortless layering for the cooling season:

Chic Knitted Cardigan Layer: Lightweight yet cozy, featuring refined tailoring for effortless everyday wear.

Classic Casual Blouse: Soft, skin-friendly fabric designed to transition seamlessly from work to leisure.

Versatile Long-Sleeve Knit: Designed with an age-inclusive, relaxed fit for all-day freedom of movement.

Elegant Autumn Top : Subtle textures and a muted palette that mirror the serene grace of mature women.

Wear Your Care This October

Zeagoo invites supporters around the globe to visit its official store and Amazon flagship throughout October. By choosing comfort and elegance for yourself or your loved ones, you help turn everyday fashion into a vital force for women's health and hope.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013 on the principles of accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, Zeagoo is a premier global contemporary fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.