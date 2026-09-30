Armik Aghakhani Commits To A Personal Readiness Standard After Lake Powell Rescue

MENAFN - GetNews) Armik Aghakhani, CPA and managing partner of Chartered International LLP, is formalizing a personal standard for staying prepared to help in an emergency, a commitment drawn directly from his family's experience assisting in a multi-passenger boating accident at Lake Powell.

Beverly Hills, California, United States - September 30, 2026 - During a family vacation at Lake Powell, Armik Aghakhani and his family came across a multi-passenger boating accident. They helped transport injured and uninjured passengers to safety, coordinated with emergency responders, and gave up their rented speedboat so the stranded family could get back safely.

It was not planned. Nobody sets out on a vacation expecting to take part in a rescue. But Aghakhani has said the moment did not feel like a choice so much as a reflex, the kind of response that shows up when preparation meets circumstance.

Why he is turning it into a standard

Aghakhani has spent his career telling clients that good outcomes rarely happen by accident. Tax planning works because someone thought ahead. Business management works because someone built a structure before it was needed. He sees the Lake Powell rescue the same way.

"You do not rise to the moment," he says. "You fall back on whatever habits you already have. That is true in a boat, and it is true at a closing table."

That belief is now the basis of a personal pledge he is putting into words publicly for the first time: a commitment to stay ready, in small and specific ways, to help when something goes wrong in front of him.

The commitments

Aghakhani is naming three concrete practices he intends to keep, drawn from what the Lake Powell experience taught his family:

Keep the presence of mind to give something up. The family's rescue only worked because they were willing to hand over the boat they had rented for their own trip. Aghakhani says he wants to keep that instinct sharp, the willingness to give up something planned when someone else needs it more.

Coordinate rather than freelance. Part of what made the rescue effective was working with emergency responders instead of around them. Aghakhani says he tries to carry that same approach into his firm, where complex problems usually go better when people compare notes instead of working in isolation.

Treat calm as a skill, not a personality trait. Aghakhani does not describe himself as naturally fearless. He describes the calm that day as something closer to muscle memory, built the same way discipline is built in any other part of life: repetition, attention, and treating small decisions seriously long before a big one arrives.

Why he is saying this now

Aghakhani has been selective about how much of the Lake Powell story he shares publicly. He has said before that he does not view it as something to boast about. What has changed is his sense that the lesson underneath it, readiness as a daily habit rather than a one-time reaction, is worth stating plainly.

"I did not want the story to just be about one afternoon," he says. "The part I actually think about is what you do every other day so that afternoon goes the way it did."

He points out that the same posture shows up in his work with clients: paying attention before a problem is obvious, and being willing to act on it without waiting for permission.

What comes next

Aghakhani is not launching a program or an organization tied to this pledge. He describes it as a personal standard, something he intends to hold himself to rather than a formal initiative with a name attached.

He says the clearest measure of whether it means anything is not what he says about it now, but whether his family and his firm can count on the same response the next time something unexpected happens.

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About Armik Aghakhani

Armik Aghakhani, CPA, MST, is the managing partner of Chartered International LLP, a public accounting firm based in Beverly Hills, California. He advises individuals, families, and businesses on tax planning, accounting, and business management. He lives in Beverly Hills, California.

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