Feliciano Serrano, M.D. Reflects On Building A Career Around Community Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Los Angeles physician highlights how local roots, advanced medical training, and a focus on underserved patients have shaped his work in nephrology and vascular care.

Los Angeles, CA - September 30, 2026 - Feliciano Serrano, M.D., a Los Angeles physician specializing in nephrology and endovascular interventions, is reflecting on how his upbringing, education, research background, and commitment to underserved communities have shaped his career in medicine.

A native Angeleno, Serrano grew up with a close understanding of the economic and healthcare challenges faced by many families across Los Angeles. He has said those early experiences influenced both his decision to pursue medicine and the way he thinks about patient care today.

“My parents and family were my biggest influences,” Serrano said.“They taught me to help people who were less fortunate, and I have tried to carry that with me throughout my career.”

Serrano earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Southern California before completing graduate studies in biological technology and genetics at California State University, Dominguez Hills. He later earned his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

After completing his internal medicine residency at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, Serrano chose to pursue further training in kidney disease. He completed a fellowship in nephrology and hypertension at the University of Vermont School of Medicine along with NIH-supported research focused on thrombosis and platelet dysfunction in kidney disease.

His research work also included time at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard, where he lectured and studied factors associated with mortality among patients with kidney disease. Earlier research experience included work involving cancer, neuroscience, oxidative stress, and the Human Genome Project.

Serrano later entered an Interventional Nephrology and Vascular Procedures fellowship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He has described that experience as an important turning point because it allowed him to combine his interest in kidney disease with advanced vascular and interventional procedures.

For Serrano, continued learning has always been tied to a practical goal.

“People's health and wellbeing take priority or precedence always,” Serrano said.“Everything else comes second.”

That outlook has also shaped his approach to new methods in medicine. Serrano has spoken about facing scrutiny after supporting a different approach to dialysis that was considered unconventional at the time. Years later, he says the method became more widely accepted.

The experience reinforced his belief that progress often depends on improving how a problem is approached, not simply measuring the final result.

“You measure success by perfecting the mechanism and not by simply assessing outcomes,” Serrano said.“If you do things right and improve on these methods, eventually you will achieve favorable outcomes.”

Alongside his clinical and research work, Serrano has also provided pro bono medical services to underserved and homeless populations. He has received recognition from the City of Los Angeles for his charitable medical work.

As a bilingual English and Spanish physician, he has also been able to communicate directly with many patients in Los Angeles communities where language can become another barrier to understanding complex medical conditions.

Looking ahead, Serrano says continued growth comes from collaboration, curiosity, and a willingness to keep improving.

“The goal of every day is to simply be better than yesterday,” Serrano said.“That comes from working with colleagues, listening to the community, and continuing to raise the standard you set for yourself.”

About Feliciano Serrano, M.D.

Feliciano Serrano, M.D., is a Los Angeles-based physician specializing in nephrology and endovascular interventions. He earned his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and completed advanced training in internal medicine, nephrology, hypertension, research, and interventional nephrology. His career has included clinical medicine, medical research, teaching, publications, vascular procedures, and service to underserved communities. He is fluent in English and Spanish and has received recognition for providing pro bono medical care in Los Angeles.