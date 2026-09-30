Built On Honesty, Not High-Pressure Sales: How Enright Automotive Is Changing The Auto Repair Experience In Alexandria, OH

MENAFN - GetNews) Alexandria's trusted Honda, Acura, and Toyota repair specialist is proving that transparent, relationship-driven service is the real alternative to dealership pressure - and Central Ohio is taking notice.

ALEXANDRIA, OH - September 30, 2026 - When Chris Enright opened the doors of Enright Automotive in February 2020, he wasn't just starting a business. He was making a statement. After years spent working inside Honda dealerships and independent repair shops across Central Ohio, Chris had seen enough. Customers were being pushed toward repairs they didn't need. Communication that came only when something went wrong. Technicians treated as interchangeable parts in a system that had long stopped caring about the people on either side of the service counter. He knew auto repair in Alexandria, OH, could be done differently, and he set out to prove it.

Enright Automotive opened its doors just one month before COVID-19 disrupted daily life across the country. Despite the timing, the shop was profitable from its first year of operation. That early success wasn't a matter of luck. Chris built Enright Automotive on three values that guide every service appointment: honesty, convenience, and transparency. Every vehicle that comes in receives a full Digital Vehicle Inspection, giving customers a clear, photo-documented picture of their car's condition at the time of service. Repairs are laid out from most urgent to least urgent, explained in plain language, and completed without pressure. And every repair is backed by a TechNet Professional Warranty covering three years or 36,000 miles, honored at locations nationwide. That warranty also includes hotel accommodations, car rental assistance, and towing coverage, offering real-world protection that goes well beyond what most dealerships or chain shops provide.

The shop's service model is designed around how real people live. Enright Automotive operates almost entirely on a drop-off basis. A lock box is available for after-hours vehicle drop-off, and payments are handled via text so customers can pay and pick up without delay or unnecessary back-and-forth. There's no waiting room because there doesn't need to be. Customers drop off their vehicle, receive clear communication throughout the process, and come back to a car that's been fixed right the first time. Using Snap-On diagnostic scanners and a Lab Scope, Chris provides the diagnostic precision that Honda, Acura, and Toyota owners expect at a dealership, without the dealership overhead, the upsell pressure, or the feeling of being just a number in the queue.

That personal connection extends well beyond the work itself. Enright Automotive customers receive handwritten thank-you cards, car wash gift cards, and custom-made sugar cookies as genuine expressions of appreciation. Many clients have been with Chris since the shop opened in 2020, and some of those original customers are now bringing in their adult children's vehicles. That kind of loyalty isn't built by a discount or a promotional offer. It's built by being treated with honesty and respect every single time, something Chris made central to the Enright Automotive experience from day one.

Roughly 76 percent of the vehicles that come into Enright Automotive are Honda, Acura, or Toyota models. That concentration reflects a deliberate focus. Chris has refined his process, tools, and expertise specifically around these vehicles, so clients aren't getting general-purpose service, they're getting work from someone who has seen virtually every issue these vehicles develop and knows exactly what to do about it. Honda and Acura owners throughout Alexandria, Pataskala, Columbus, and surrounding Central Ohio communities have found in Enright Automotive what they couldn't find at a dealership: a shop that treats them honestly, explains every repair clearly, and builds relationships that last far beyond a single visit.

For Honda, Acura, and Toyota owners across Central Ohio looking for honest auto repair near Columbus, OH, Enright Automotive is ready to show what auto service should look like. To schedule service or learn more, visit Enright Automotive at 7933 Jug St., Alexandria, Ohio 43001, call (614) 604-2806, or book online at enrightautomotive.

About Enright Automotive

Enright Automotive is an independent auto repair shop located at 7933 Jug St., Alexandria, Ohio 43001, specializing in Honda, Acura, and Toyota vehicle repair and maintenance. Founded in February 2020 by owner Chris Enright, the shop provides Digital Vehicle Inspections, brake repair and service, oil change services, engine repair and service, timing belt replacement, preventative maintenance, and suspension repair. All repairs are backed by a TechNet Professional Warranty covering 3 years or 36,000 miles, honored at locations nationwide. Enright Automotive serves vehicle owners in Alexandria, Pataskala, Columbus, and surrounding Central Ohio communities. For more information, visit enrightautomotive.