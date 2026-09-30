From Rome To Sydney: Flaminia Romani Brings A New Cinematic Perspective To Modern Filmmaking

MENAFN - GetNews)At a time when filmmaking is rapidly evolving through new cameras, virtual production and digital workflows, Australian-Italian filmmaker Flaminia Romani is building her career around something more fundamental: the emotional power of the image.

Working across directing, cinematography, camera operation, writing and production, Romani brings together a European film education with her professional life in Australia, creating a filmmaking perspective shaped by two cities and two cinematic cultures.

Her work is driven by a fascination with light, movement, texture and atmosphere - and by the belief that technology should serve the story rather than become the story itself.

Romani's professional path reflects a multidisciplinary approach to filmmaking. Her experience across directing and camera departments gives her an understanding of both the creative and technical demands of production, while her background in writing informs the way she approaches character, mood and narrative.

Her filmmaking journey includes formal film education in Rome and work that bridges traditional cinematic language with contemporary production methods. Rather than treating emerging technology as a replacement for established filmmaking principles, Romani views it as an expanding creative vocabulary.

That perspective is particularly relevant as the screen industry continues to explore new approaches to image-making, virtual production and digital cinematography. For Romani, however, the fundamentals remain unchanged: the right light, the right movement, the right composition and, ultimately, the emotion inside the frame.

Her professional affiliations include the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS), Australian Writers' Guild (AWG), Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS), and Screen Producers Australia (SPA) - reflecting her interests across camera, cinematography, writing, music and screen production.

Romani is also developing her career internationally, with ambitions that extend across Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. Her focus remains firmly rooted in filmmaking: working with directors, cinematographers, camera teams and production professionals to create images that carry narrative and emotional weight.

In an industry increasingly defined by technological change, Romani's approach is ultimately about keeping cinema human.

“Cinematography is not just about seeing. It's about making the moment felt.”

About Flaminia Romani

Flaminia Romani is an Australian-Italian filmmaker working across directing, cinematography, camera operation, writing and production. With a foundation in formal film education and professional experience spanning creative and technical aspects of filmmaking, she is developing a distinctive cinematic practice focused on visual storytelling, atmosphere, emotion and the evolving language of contemporary cinema.