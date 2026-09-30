TOZO NC9 Pro Brings Smarter Control And Hi-Res Audio To Everyday Listening

MENAFN - GetNews)Following its official launch on September 15, TOZO NC9 Pro is bringing a new level of intelligence and versatility to everyday wireless listening. Combining a 1.47-inch smart touchscreen charging case, LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, advanced noise cancellation, AI-powered features, and personalized sound technologies, the NC9 Pro is designed to make both controlling and enjoying audio more intuitive.

At the center of the experience is a simple idea: earbuds should do more than play sound. With its interactive touchscreen case and intelligent features, the NC9 Pro expands the role of wireless earbuds from an audio accessory into a more versatile everyday companion.

A Charging Case That Does More Than Charge

One of the NC9 Pro's most distinctive features is its 1.47-inch smart touchscreen charging case. Instead of functioning solely as a protective charging case, the touchscreen gives users a more direct way to interact with their earbuds and access key functions. This makes everyday control more visual and intuitive, reducing the need to rely on a smartphone for routine adjustments.

Hi-Res Audio Designed for More Detail

For listeners who prioritize sound quality, the NC9 Pro combines a 10mm SDLC dynamic driver with LDAC codec support and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. The combination is designed to reproduce music with greater detail, clarity, and dynamic range, from impactful bass and clear vocals to the finer nuances within complex recordings. Whether listening to a favorite playlist, watching a movie, or enjoying a podcast, the NC9 Pro delivers an immersive wireless audio experience without compromising everyday convenience.

Intelligent Features That Go Beyond Music

The NC9 Pro also brings AI into everyday listening through TOZO AI, AI Translation, and AI Chat. These features provide additional ways to interact with intelligent assistance, communicate, and access information, extending the functionality of the earbuds beyond conventional music playback.

With AI capabilities integrated into the listening experience, the NC9 Pro is designed to fit naturally into a wider range of everyday scenarios.

Personalized Audio for a More Individual Experience

Sound preferences are personal, and the NC9 Pro gives listeners multiple ways to tailor their experience. EarTune Hearing Optimization helps personalize audio according to individual hearing characteristics, while Fit Detection supports a more adaptive listening experience based on how the earbuds are worn. With Advanced EQ, users can further adjust their sound profile to match their preferences.

Together, these technologies give listeners greater control over how their content sounds, whether they prefer deeper bass, more prominent vocals, or a more balanced presentation.

Stay Focused or Stay Aware

The NC9 Pro combines Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency Mode, giving users greater flexibility in different environments. ANC helps reduce unwanted ambient noise when users want to focus on music, videos, or other content. When staying aware of surrounding sounds is more important, Transparency Mode provides a convenient way to bring the outside environment back into the listening experience.

For calls, 6-mic ENC technology helps reduce surrounding noise during voice communication, supporting clearer conversations in busy everyday environments.

Ready for More of Everyday Life

Beyond audio and AI, the NC9 Pro is equipped for the demands of everyday wireless use. Bluetooth 6.0 provides modern wireless connectivity, while Multipoint Connection makes it easier to move between compatible devices. Low Latency Mode helps keep audio and video more closely synchronized for entertainment and gaming.

With IPX8 waterproofing, fast charging, and extended battery life, the NC9 Pro is designed to move easily between work, commuting, entertainment, and other daily activities.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.