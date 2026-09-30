New Book Blends Physical Therapy And Astrology To Revolutionize Personal Fitness

Roselle, New Jersey, USA - September 30, 2026 - Written by licensed Physical Therapist Assistant Shawn Cole, this innovative guide is here to help readers ditch cookie-cutter workout routines and align their fitness habits with their natural cosmic rhythms.

If you are tired of practicing a uniform standard of fitness and want to change your game to achieve your fitness goal and better physical health, Workout for Your Zodiac Sign: An Astrological Inspired Fitness Book can be the only book you need. Written by Shawn Cole, PTA, this book addresses the secret to long-term fitness consistency. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, astrology lovers, and anyone suffering from workout burnout, this book bridges the gap between celestial wisdom and functional movement science, helping anyone find a roadmap to reach their fitness goal that honors both anatomical safety and personal temperament.

Cole breaks down each of the twelve zodiac signs across thirteen distinct practical pillars, which include:



Ideal Training Environments: Identifying whether they thrive in a high-energy commercial gym, a calm boutique studio, or an open-air trail.

Weight Training & Cardio Rhythms: Tailoring sets, reps, and pacing to match their natural mental and physical energy.

Recovery & Injury Prevention: Grounding routines in functional movement principles to protect sign-specific anatomical vulnerabilities. Motivation & Mindset: Tapping into internal psychological drivers to stay consistent when initial excitement fades.

If you are blaming your lack of discipline when a fitness routine fails, you need to learn to move in harmony with your authentic temperament and help your star sign determine your exercise and physical activity. From setting your gym routine to providing you with the motivation to pursue your fitness goals and helping you to align your body with your astrological sign and its aspects, this book will transform your fitness into an act of self-awareness. If you are looking for a training plateau or to discover a movement practice that feels authentic from your first stretch to your final cooldown, this book offers a welcoming path forward. It will help you to discover the right fit and purpose to move like you, not like anyone else.

Part inspiration, part workout plan, and part spiritual roadmap, Workout for Your Zodiac Sign is the first book of its kind to fuse the zodiac with the gym. Whether you're a fitness lover exploring astrology, an astrology lover ready to move with purpose, or a newbie who is looking to transform your body and health, this book turns your sign into your secret strength.

So, align your body with your star sign, and witness how your Zodiac sign determines your fitness. Here is a link to purchase your copy:

About the Author:

Shawn Cole is a Pisces who lives in Roselle, NJ. Growing up as the son of a renowned artist (Willie Cole) as a father and a logical thinking clinical nurse as a mother, he was influenced to look at health, fitness, and the physical human experience through a more out of the box creative lens.

This view has served him well thus far as a multi-certified personal trainer and gym owner for over 30 years. He has trained celebrities, athletes, actors, kids, housewives, business professionals, and just the everyday person. All to help them reach their fitness goals.

As a physical therapist for over 20 years, Shawn continues to help those who are physically less able. Improving their quality of life through physical movement. Whether due to a stroke, cardiac event, trauma, a chronic illness, developmental disability, post-op recovery, neurological disorder, or any number of medical issues.

Currently a student of modern astrology and a long-time observer of zodiac behavior in his thousands of clients and patients over the years. He has been able to build a sample size of thousands and thousands of people from all walks of life and fitness levels. All that data and research was used to come up with the ideal workout for a person based on the characteristic traits of their zodiac sign. Since applying this method, he has been able to help more people unlock a new level of wellness they never knew they had. All done faster, safer, and with more ease.

Book Name: Workout for your Zodiac Sign

Author Name: Shawn Cole

ISBN Number: 979-8295667695

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here