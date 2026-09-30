Kicksondeck Of Palm City Opens New Stuart Location With Sept. 30 Grand Opening

MENAFN - GetNews) KicksOnDeck, the Palm City shoe store, is opening a new location in Stuart, Florida, and invites the public to a grand opening on Sept. 30. The new store is open seven days a week and serves customers within a 50- to 75-mile radius.

PALM CITY, FL - September 30, 2026 - KicksOnDeck, a Palm City shoe store, opens its newest location in Stuart, Florida, with a grand opening on Sept. 30. The public is invited to stop in on opening day, and the Stuart store keeps the company's seven-day schedule.

People who live or work in Stuart can now buy shoes in town. The drive to the original store is no longer necessary. Rather than simply unlocking the doors, the company is marking the first day with a public grand opening.

Stuart already sits inside the 50- to 75-mile radius the company serves. For existing customers, that means a second place to shop. The hours follow the same seven-day schedule, so a Saturday visit works as well as a Tuesday one.

Key facts:



The company is opening a new location in Stuart, Florida.

The Stuart grand opening is on Sept. 30.

The company is open seven days a week.

The company serves customers within a 50- to 75-mile radius. The store can be reached by phone at 786-577-8035.

When does the new Stuart location open?

The grand opening is Sept. 30, and the public is invited. The announcement did not list a start time. Call 786-577-8035 or check the company website before heading over.

Who can shop at the Stuart store?

Local shoppers, plus customers from across the company's 50- to 75-mile service radius. Anyone in that range who has visited the original store can now pick the Stuart location instead.

What days is the Stuart store open?

Seven days a week, matching the company's existing schedule. Weekdays and weekends both work. For questions before opening day, the store answers calls at 786-577-8035.

About KicksOnDeck

The company is a shoe store based in Palm City, Florida. It serves customers within a 50- to 75-mile radius and is open seven days a week. Its newest location, in Stuart, holds its grand opening on Sept. 30.

Visit kicksondeck or call 786-577-8035.