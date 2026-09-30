Brightstar Care Of Bedford And Danvers Wins Best Of The 603 Top GOLD Award For Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Local In-Home Care Provider Recognized by New Hampshire Community for Excellence in Registered Nurse-Led Care and Medical Staffing

BEDFORD, N.H. - September 30, 2026 - BrightStar Care of Bedford / Danvers has officially been named the GOLD Award Winner for Best Home Care / Hospice in the annual Best of the 603 awards. Voted on directly by community members, clients, and families across southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts, the award recognizes local businesses that deliver exceptional quality, trust, and service to their communities.

The Best of the 603 celebrates standout organizations that enhance the quality of life across the region. Winning top honors in the Home Care / Hospice category highlights BrightStar Care's dedication to maintaining a Higher Standard of Car for seniors, individuals recovering from illness or surgery, and those living with chronic medical conditions.

"Winning Gold is a deeply humbling achievement because it comes directly from the trust and votes of our local neighbors and clients," said Melissa Janicke, Owner and President of BrightStar Care of Bedford / Danvers. "When families look for in-home care, they are seeking peace of mind, clinical excellence, and genuine empathy. This recognition belongs to our extraordinary nurses, caregivers, and administrative staff who go above and beyond every single day to care for our community like family."

BrightStar Care of Bedford / Danvers sets itself apart through its comprehensive model of care, which includes:



Registered Nurse-Led Oversight: Every client care plan is created, overseen, and regularly reassessed by an experienced Registered Nurse (RN) to ensure clinical precision and safety.

Rigorous Caregiver Vetting: Caregivers and nurses undergo thorough background checks, drug testing, and ongoing professional training.

Full Continuum of Services: Services range from non-medical companion and personal care (bathing, mobility, meal prep) to complex skilled nursing services (medication management, wound care). 24/7 Availability & Reliability: The local team provides round-the-clock support and coverage to ensure client schedules are seamlessly maintained.



About BrightStar Care of Bedford / Danvers

BrightStar Care of Bedford / Danvers provides high-quality, RN-led in-home care, personal care assistance, companion services, and skilled nursing to individuals throughout southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts. Committed to delivering a Higher Standard of Care, BrightStar Care of Bedford / Danvers helps clients maintain independence and dignity in the comfort of their own homes while providing families with ultimate peace of mind.