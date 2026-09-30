Mccandless Plumbing & Excavation Urges Jamestown, NY Homeowners To Winterize Pipes Before The Freeze, Offers 24/7 Emergency Service With No After-Hours Surcharge

MENAFN - GetNews)"McCandless Plumbing & Excavation provides 24/7 emergency plumbing with no after-hours surcharge in Jamestown, NY"McCandless Plumbing & Excavation, a family-owned plumber serving Jamestown and Chautauqua County, NY since 1975, is urging homeowners and businesses to get their plumbing ready before winter. The company provides 24/7 emergency plumbing with no after-hours surcharge across Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lakewood, and surrounding towns. Call (716) 403-2478 or visit mccandlessplumbingexcavation.

JAMESTOWN, NY - September 30, 2026 - McCandless Plumbing & Excavation, a family-owned plumbing, sewer, and excavation company serving Chautauqua County since 1975, is encouraging homeowners and businesses throughout Jamestown, NY to prepare their plumbing before freezing temperatures arrive. For the problems that can't wait, the company answers emergency calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no after-hours surcharge.

Western New York's freeze-thaw cycles are hard on plumbing. When water freezes inside a pipe, it expands and builds pressure, and a single burst line can flood a basement in minutes. Burst pipe emergencies happen far more often here than in milder climates, and they rarely wait for business hours.

Why Jamestown Homes Are Especially at Risk

Jamestown's homes are among the oldest in Western New York, with many built 60 to 100 or more years ago. Aging water lines and sewer systems are more vulnerable to freezing, cracking, and root intrusion, and small problems that go unnoticed in the fall often become emergencies once temperatures drop. In rural parts of Chautauqua County, where many properties rely on private septic systems, a problem caught before the ground freezes is far easier to fix than one discovered in January.

Simple Steps to Winterize Before the Freeze

McCandless recommends a few simple steps this fall: disconnect and drain garden hoses and shut off outdoor spigots; insulate exposed pipes in basements, crawl spaces, garages, and along exterior walls; locate the main water shut-off valve and make sure it works; test the sump pump before heavy rain and spring snowmelt; and keep the home heated during cold snaps, even when away.

Homeowners who notice slow drains, gurgling, low water pressure, or soggy spots in the yard should have them checked now. McCandless offers sewer camera inspections that locate cracks, blockages, and root intrusion before any digging begins, along with water line repair and replacement, sump pump service, and water heater installation and repair.

24/7 Emergency Response With No After-Hours Surcharge

When a pipe bursts or a sewer line backs up in the middle of the night, McCandless Plumbing & Excavation is ready to respond. The company provides round-the-clock emergency plumbing across Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lakewood, Bemus Point, Falconer, Findley Lake, Mayville, Silver Creek, and Westfield, NY, as well as Warren, PA. McCandless does not add after-hours surcharges to emergency calls, so families aren't penalized for a problem that happens at 2 a.m. on a Sunday.

"The first hard freeze always brings a wave of burst pipe calls, and a lot of them could have been prevented with an hour of prep in the fall," said a company spokesperson. "We want families to winterize now, but if something does go wrong, we're a phone call away any time of day or night, and we don't charge extra just because it's after hours."

Five Decades of Family-Owned Service in Chautauqua County

Family-owned and operated since 1975 and led by Alex McCandless, McCandless Plumbing & Excavation has spent more than 50 years serving homeowners and businesses across Chautauqua County. The company holds a 5.0-star Google rating and is licensed, insured, and bonded in New York State. Beyond plumbing, McCandless provides sewer and septic services, drainage and excavation, and heating and cooling solutions including radiant floor heating and ductless mini-split systems.

About Us

McCandless Plumbing & Excavation is a sister company of McCandless Well Drilling and Services. The two are separately operated businesses owned by the McCandless family, and together they cover every water system need from the well to the tap.

Schedule a Pre-Winter Checkup or Request Emergency Service

Jamestown, NY homeowners and businesses can schedule a pre-winter plumbing checkup or request 24/7 emergency service by contacting McCandless Plumbing & Excavation.