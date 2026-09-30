Air Force Veteran-Owned FJR Stair & Door Honors DFW Military Families With $300 Off Custom Stairs, Railings And Iron Doors This Veterans Day

MENAFN - GetNews) "FJR Stair & Door: Veteran-Owned Custom Stairs, Railings & Iron Doors Serving McKinney and Dallas–Fort Worth Since 2010"FJR Stair & Door, a veteran-owned (U.S. Air Force) and family-run company serving Dallas–Fort Worth since 2010, is marking Veterans Day with $300 off custom stair, railing and iron-door projects for veterans and military families. With 2,000+ projects completed, a 5.0-star Google rating and an in-house fabrication team, FJR serves McKinney and 10 North Texas cities. Call (945) 318-9488 or visit fjrstairanddoor.

McKINNEY, TX - September 30, 2026 - FJR Stair & Door, a veteran-owned and family-run custom stair, railing and iron-door company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex since 2010, is marking Veterans Day by inviting active-duty service members, veterans and military families across North Texas to take advantage of its $300 military discount on custom staircase, railing and iron-door projects.

Founded by a U.S. Air Force veteran, FJR Stair & Door has completed more than 2,000 projects across North Texas and holds a 5.0-star rating across 61 Google reviews. The company designs, fabricates and installs everything from simple railing upgrades to full floating-staircase showpieces - making it one of the few DFW contractors that handles a home's staircase and front entry under one roof.

A Custom Staircase and Entry Upgrade for Those Who Served

Whether a military family is replacing a wobbly banister, remodeling a dated builder-grade staircase or adding a wrought-iron front door, the $300 discount applies to FJR Stair & Door's full range of services. These include custom floating, spiral and traditional staircases; staircase remodeling; iron, glass, cable and wood stair railing installation; custom wrought-iron entry, double and bifold doors; matching custom and iron windows; and stair-matched hardwood flooring and baseboards. Service members simply mention the offer at their free in-home design consultation.

Unlike many contractors that hide pricing behind a quote form, FJR Stair & Door publishes real price ranges so homeowners can budget before they call. Most full staircase remodels run $6,000 to $25,000, stair railings run roughly $60 to $250 per linear foot depending on material, and custom iron doors start at around $3,500. Typical stair remodels are completed in one to three weeks, and every project is backed by a one-year workmanship warranty.

Why DFW Homeowners Trust FJR Stair & Door

FJR Stair & Door operates its own metalwork shop in McKinney and relies on an 11-person in-house design, fabrication and installation team - no subcontractors. That means one crew is accountable from the first measurement to the final walkthrough, and stairs, railings, iron doors and windows can be built to share one cohesive look. The company serves both custom homeowners and production builders in McKinney, Plano, Frisco, Fort Worth, Arlington, Allen, Prosper, Richardson, Celina and Aubrey.

“Serving in the Air Force taught us to show up, do the job right and stand behind our work,” said a company spokesperson.“Our military discount is a small way of saying thank you to the families who serve. Whether you're a veteran or not, every project gets the same in-house craftsmanship and honest, published pricing.”

About FJR Stair & Door

FJR Stair & Door is a veteran-owned, family-run company that designs, fabricates and installs custom staircases, stair railings, iron doors and windows across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. A U.S. Air Force veteran founded it in 2010. Since then the company has completed more than 2,000 projects and earned a 5.0-star rating across Google reviews. It runs its own metalwork shop in McKinney, Texas, and an 11-person in-house team handles every job from the first measurement to the final walkthrough, with no subcontractors.