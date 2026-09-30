S&T Janitorial Marks 20 Years In The Permian Basin, Releases Commercial Cleaning Cost Data Drawn From 400+ Local Accounts

MENAFN - GetNews)"S&T Janitorial Service Logo: Commercial Janitorial Services Odessa & Midland TX"Odessa-based S&T Janitorial Service has published commercial cleaning cost benchmarks for Odessa, Midland, and the Permian Basin, based on 20 years of pricing more than 400 commercial accounts. The data shows standard office cleaning runs $0.10–$0.22 per square foot per visit, with medical and dental offices at $0.18–$0.30.

Odessa, TX - September 30, 2026 - S&T Janitorial Service, LLC, a commercial cleaning company headquartered in Odessa, Texas, is marking its 20th year in business with the release of commercial cleaning cost benchmarks for Odessa, Midland, and the surrounding Permian Basin. The figures are drawn from two decades of pricing more than 400 commercial accounts in the region.

According to the data, standard professional offices in the area pay between $0.10 and $0.22 per square foot per visit for janitorial service. Medical and dental offices fall between $0.18 and $0.30 per square foot, reflecting added disinfection and infection-control requirements. Oilfield corporate offices range from $0.10 to $0.18, auto dealerships from $0.10 to $0.20, retail storefronts from $0.08 to $0.18, and warehouse or industrial spaces from $0.06 to $0.14.

The benchmarks also show how service frequency affects budgets. For a 5,000-square-foot office, daily cleaning five days a week costs an estimated $1,100 to $2,400 per month, while weekly service costs $520 to $1,080 per month. At three visits per week, the same office would budget roughly $9,600 to $14,400 per year.

The data indicates that Permian Basin rates generally track national averages, with some local variation. Class-A office buildings in Midland carry an estimated 5–10% premium tied to access complexity, and medical facilities in Odessa trend toward the higher end of the range due to stricter cleaning protocols. West Texas conditions, including oilfield dust, blowing sand, and hard water, also affect how often floors and carpets need professional care.

Floor care pricing is included as well. VCT strip-and-wax service ranges from $0.30 to $0.75 per square foot and is typically performed every 12 to 18 months, while tile and grout deep cleaning ranges from $0.50 to $1.00 per square foot on an annual basis.

S&T Janitorial notes that the published ranges are intended as planning benchmarks. Final pricing for individual facilities is set after a free on-site assessment that accounts for square footage, surface types, restroom count, cleaning frequency, and building access.

Founded in 2006 by Rosie Lopez, S&T Janitorial Service has grown from a handful of clients to a staff of approximately 50 employees, more than 80% of whom have been with the company for 10 years or longer. The company has held BBB accreditation since 2008 and Texas HUB vendor certification since 2013.

The complete cost guide, including pricing by facility type, service frequency, and annual budget estimates, is available at

About S&T Janitorial Service

S&T Janitorial Service, LLC provides commercial janitorial, floor care, window cleaning, and disinfection services to offices, medical facilities, dealerships, and industrial sites in Odessa, Midland, and the greater Permian Basin. The family-owned company was founded in 2006 by Rosie Lopez in Odessa, Texas. S&T Janitorial is a certified Texas HUB vendor and Minority Business Enterprise, and its mission is to build long-term client relationships through consistent crews and honest, owner-led service.