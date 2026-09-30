Drain Bros Fixes Ohio Homeowner's Drainage Problem At Half The Cost Of $16,000 Demolition Quotes

MENAFN - GetNews)"Drain Bros LLC: Sewer, Drainage & Excavation Services in Lancaster, Circleville & Chillicothe, OH"Drain Bros LLC, a family-owned sewer, drainage and excavation contractor serving Lancaster, Circleville and Chillicothe, OH, completed a major drainage repair for an Ohio homeowner at half the cost of competing quotes that topped $16,000 and called for floor demolition and possible cabinet removal. Call (740) 327-8775 or visit drainbros.

LANCASTER, OH - September 30, 2026 - Drain Bros LLC, a family-owned sewer, drainage and excavation contractor serving Fairfield, Pickaway and Ross Counties, has released a case study describing how it completed a major drainage repair for an Ohio homeowner at roughly half the cost of competing quotes - without tearing up a single floor or touching the kitchen cabinets.

The homeowner had collected quotes from several plumbing companies, and each delivered the same news: the job would cost more than $16,000 and require significant floor demolition, with kitchen cabinets possibly coming out as well. For a fully functioning home, that meant months of construction debris and out-of-pocket replacement costs on top of the drain repair itself. With every quote pointing the same direction, she called Drain Bros.

Drain Bros found a better path forward. The team completed the full repair at about half the quoted price, and the floors and cabinets were left untouched. The homeowner was so pleased with the result that she referred her daughter, who went on to have the same experience.

Diagnosis Before Digging

The result reflects the way Drain Bros approaches every sewer and drainage job. The team diagnoses each line with a camera before quoting, then recommends the least-invasive repair that will last - a spot repair, trenchless pipe lining, pipe bursting, or a full replacement only when the line truly needs it. That matters in southern Ohio, where many homes still rely on clay sewer lines installed between the 1940s and 1970s and where heavy clay soil causes persistent drainage problems that are easy to misread from the surface.

Drain Bros encourages homeowners to watch for early warning signs such as slow or gurgling drains, recurring clogs, sewage odors, standing water in the yard, or dampness in the basement. When those symptoms appear, the company recommends a camera inspection - and, if a large dig-up has already been quoted, a second opinion - before committing to major work.

Full-Service Sewer, Drainage and Excavation Across Southern Ohio

Beyond drainage repair, Drain Bros provides sewer camera inspection, main line cleaning, sewer line repair and replacement, French drain and yard drainage installation, excavation and trenching, well pump service, and septic pumping, repair and installation. Emergency service is available 24/7 for sewage backups, drainage failures and well pump outages throughout Lancaster, Circleville, Chillicothe and surrounding communities.

A Local Team That Explains Before It Quotes

As a licensed and insured local family business, Drain Bros has built its reputation on accurate diagnoses, clear explanations and detailed estimates before any work begins. The company believes homeowners should understand exactly what is wrong with their system, and why, before they spend money fixing it.

“A lot of homeowners call us after they've been handed a big number and told the floors have to come up,” said a Drain Bros spokesperson.“Sometimes major work is necessary, but often there's a better way to reach the problem. In this case we did the full repair for about half the price, and she didn't lose her kitchen. When she sent her daughter to us too, that told us we got it right.”

About Drain Bros LLC

Drain Bros LLC is a family-owned sewer, drainage and excavation contractor based in Lancaster, Ohio. It serves homeowners and businesses across Fairfield, Pickaway and Ross Counties, including Lancaster, Circleville, Chillicothe and nearby communities. The company specializes in camera-first diagnosis and least-invasive repairs, including trenchless sewer solutions, French drains, yard drainage, excavation, well pump service and septic work. Drain Bros is licensed and insured, provides detailed estimates before any work begins, and offers 24/7 emergency service.