Bodyman To Make Its World Festival Premiere As The Opening Night Feature The 2026 Tarzana International Film Festival

MENAFN - GetNews) Sean Kanan, Kate Monroe, Martin Kove, Johnathon Schaech, Emilio Rivera, Lochlyn Munro, Tom Arnold, David Chokachi and Jeff Rector Star in the Action Thriller Directed by Michele Kanan

Los Angeles, United States - 30 September, 2026 - Following a highly anticipated private screening in Beverly Hills that brought together Hollywood talent, industry insiders and members of the press, Bodyman is set to take the spotlight once again as the Opening Night Feature and World Festival Premiere of the 2026 Tarzana International Film Festival (TZIFF).

The screening will take place on Friday, October 2, at Regal Cinemas at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, officially kicking off the fifth annual festival. TZIFF brings together independent filmmakers, entertainment professionals and film audiences for a weekend celebrating compelling storytelling and international cinema.

Written and directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Sean and Michele Kanan. Bodyman is an action thriller starring Sean Kanan, Kate Monroe, Martin Kove, Emilio Rivera, Johnathon Schaech, Lochlyn Munro, Tom Arnold, David Chokachi and Jeff Rector.

The film follows Evelyn, a kidnapped Senate candidate and decorated Marine, portrayed by Kate Monroe, who escapes and takes on the trafficking network responsible for her daughter's death. Meanwhile, California Senator Henry Whitaker, portrayed by Sean Kanan, navigates a dangerous world of political power, corruption, and conscience.

The festival premiere follows an exclusive private screening at Beverly Hills' historic Fine Arts Theatre, where cast members, entertainment figures and members of the media gathered for a red-carpet evening celebrating the film. The event featured appearances by Sean Kanan, Emilio Rivera, David Chokachi, Jesse Kove, Paola Paulin, Mike Torchia and Brooklyn Ciolli.

Now, Bodyman moves from its Hollywood screening to a festival audience as the opening-night centerpiece of TZIFF.

A STAR-STUDDED OPENING NIGHT

The evening will begin with a 6:00 p.m. red carpet, followed by the 7:00 p.m. World Festival Premiere of Bodyman. The celebration will continue with an after-party at Pure Heart Collective in Sherman Oaks. The film festival will conclude on October 4 with the filmmakers Awards Ceremony and featuring Sean Kanan's tribute to the late Chuck Norris, honoring his extraordinary contributions to martial arts and his enduring legacy as a humanitarian.

The 2026 Tarzana International Film Festival, led by President and Festival Director Jeff Rector and Founder and CEO Lori Morrissey, will continue throughout the weekend with a diverse lineup of independent films and special programming.

Rector also joins the cast of Bodyman, bringing his dual role as both festival director and actor in the film to this highly anticipated opening-night event.

For Bodyman, the festival premiere marks another significant step in the film's journey from an exclusive Hollywood screening to the wider independent film community.

With its combination of action, political intrigue and character-driven storytelling, Bodyman arrives at TZIFF ready to open the festival and bring audiences into a story where power, responsibility and personal conviction collide.

About Bodyman

Bodyman is an action thriller directed by Michele Kanan, starring Sean Kanan, Kate Monroe and an ensemble cast. The film combines action, political intrigue and personal drama and will premiere at the 2026 Tarzana International Film Festival.

BODYMAN - WORLD FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Friday, October 2 Red Carpet: 6:00 PM Screening: 7:00 PM Regal Cinemas at Sherman Oaks Galleria 15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA