Ruthann Harner Shares A Powerful Story Of Invisible Illness And Resilience In Broken By The Invisible

MENAFN - GetNews)Author and Licensed nurse Ruthann Harner invites readers into a deeply personal journey through illness, loss, faith, and perseverance in her memoir, Broken by the Invisible: A Journey through Long Haul Covid and Being Unseen.

Drawing from her own experience with Long Haul Covid, Harner explores what it means to live with an illness that others cannot see and the emotional toll of feeling misunderstood, dismissed, or forgotten. Her story offers an honest look at the physical and personal changes that can accompany illness while highlighting the strength it takes to continue moving forward.

Before becoming an author, Harner spent 26 years working as a Licensed nurse, including many years specializing in hospice care. She is also an advanced licensed esthetician and former small-business owner. After her own life was profoundly changed by Long Haul Covid, she turned to writing as a way to give a voice to people whose struggles often remain unseen. Broken by the Invisible is her first published book.

Harner wrote the memoir not only to document her own experience but also to reach others who may feel isolated by invisible illness. Having spent years caring for others, she found herself in the unfamiliar position of needing to be understood and believed. Through her story, she hopes readers will recognize that an experience does not become less real simply because it cannot be seen.

At its heart, Broken by the Invisible carries a message of hope. Harner encourages readers to believe in themselves, advocate for their health and their lives, and hold on to hope even through difficult seasons. For family members, friends, and caregivers supporting someone with an invisible illness, the memoir also provides a personal perspective on what life can look like behind symptoms that may not be visible to others.

Through vulnerability and perseverance, Ruthann Harner transforms a deeply challenging chapter of her life into a message for others who may be walking through similar circumstances. Broken by the Invisible reminds readers that being unseen does not mean being alone, and that strength and hope can remain even when life changes in unexpected ways.

About the Author

Ruthann Harner is a Licensed nurse with 26 years of nursing experience, including extensive work in hospice care. She is also an advanced licensed esthetician and former small-business owner. Broken by the Invisible: A Journey through Long Haul Covid and Being Unseen is her first published book.

Global Book Network - Ruthann Lyn Harner, Author of Broken By the Invisible