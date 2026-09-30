Jay Ruane Announces A Driver Toolkit As Connecticut Reviews Automated Enforcement Practices

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES - 30 September, 2026 - Jay Ruane, a Connecticut defense attorney, announced a $19 toolkit focused on the records and procedures surrounding automated camera tickets.

A Response Built Around the Record

The resource at Mr. Speeding Ticket gives drivers an outline for reviewing a warning or fine, preserving delivery documentation, requesting records under the Freedom of Information Act, and organizing an argument for a hearing. The toolkit is educational and does not guarantee a particular result.

Potential records may be held by police departments, municipalities, the Department of Motor Vehicles, or camera vendors. The guide explains how a driver can make requests by certified mail and keep the resulting correspondence together.

High-Volume Notices and Individual Review

According to reporting by WFSB, Fairfield school-zone cameras generated more than 114,000 warnings during their first 18 days. The volume adds scale to individual questions about an image, a plate match, the applicable rule, and the records supporting a notice.

A Parallel Discussion about Retained Data

The announcement also addresses license-plate readers, which can record a passing vehicle's plate, make, model, color, location, date, and time. Under Connecticut's new law, taking effect October 1, 2026, agencies must delete plate-reader information after 21 days unless an exception applies, including an active investigation. The law also restricts use for immigration enforcement and for targeting people seeking reproductive or gender-affirming care.

Governor Ned Lamont has asked municipalities to pause new installations while guidance is developed. The Governor's request applies only to new installations. It does not remove or deactivate the systems already operating across Connecticut. More than two dozen towns have existing installations that remain active and continue scanning vehicles every day. Drivers can access the $19 toolkit at Mr. Speeding Ticket.

About Jay Ruane & Mr. Speeding Ticket

Jay Ruane is a Connecticut defense attorney and creator of Mr. Speeding Ticket, a $19 online toolkit that helps drivers review automated camera notices, request records, and prepare for a hearing. The resource provides general information and does not guarantee a particular outcome.