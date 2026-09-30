Rev Dr Glenn B Havumaki Challenges Society To See Aging As A Gift In New Book Trashed Or Treasured A Short Practical Theology Of Aging

MENAFN - GetNews)For decades, society has often overlooked the value, wisdom, and purpose found in older generations. In his new book, Trashed or Treasured? A Short, Practical Theology of Aging, Rev. Dr. Glenn B. Havumaki offers a powerful reminder that every life especially in later years is precious, meaningful, and created with purpose.

Drawing from years of ministry, biblical reflection, and personal experience serving older adults, Havumaki explores the spiritual responsibility of caring for and honoring aging individuals. The book examines how the way communities treat older adults reflects the spiritual health of churches, families, and society as a whole.

Through thoughtful discussion and biblical insight, Trashed or Treasured? challenges readers to reconsider how aging is viewed and encourages a renewed commitment to reconnect with older adults, helping them discover continued meaning, purpose, and opportunities to serve God throughout their lives.

The inspiration for the book grew from Havumaki's years of ministry and his involvement in developing programs focused on older adult ministries. After presenting a paper on the theology of aging to ministry leaders, he was encouraged to expand his message into a book that could reach a broader audience.

A second defining moment came when Havumaki spoke at a National Day of Prayer event and was approached by a pastor who realized the importance of teaching younger generations about the biblical calling to honor and give purpose to older adults. That experience confirmed the need for this message to be shared more widely.

Rev. Dr. Glenn B. Havumaki has been ministering to older adults since 1976. He has served in senior adult ministries at both national and local levels, worked as a community chaplain, and spent 35 years as Director of Christian Ministries and Lead Chaplain at Elim Park Baptist Home in Cheshire, Connecticut. He earned his Doctor of Ministry degree in 2004 and has written articles and conducted workshops on topics related to aging.

At the heart of Trashed or Treasured? is a call to recognize that older adults should not be forgotten or pushed aside but valued as individuals with continued purpose and God-given gifts. The book encourages churches, families, and communities to move from rejection and isolation toward connection, respect, and renewed purpose.

“Every person has value, and every season of life has meaning. Older adults are not meant to be discarded or forgotten-they are treasures who continue to contribute, serve, and inspire,” shares Rev. Dr. Havumaki.

Trashed or Treasured? A Short, Practical Theology of Aging is available for readers seeking a deeper understanding of aging through a biblical perspective and for churches, families, and organizations committed to honoring and supporting older generations.

About Rev. Dr. Glenn B. Havumaki

Rev. Dr. Glenn B. Havumaki has dedicated nearly five decades to ministry with older adults. His work has included senior adult ministry development, chaplaincy, teaching, and leadership within retirement communities. He continues to serve as a Ministry Partner with the Christian Grandparenting Network and remains passionate about helping older adults find purpose and connection.

For more information, visit: trashedortreasured

Global Book Network - Glenn Bryant Havumaki, D. Min, Author of TRASHED or TREASURED?