Mccandless Well Drilling Urges Jamestown, NY Well Owners To Test Their Water Before Winter, Offers Free Mineral Water Testing

MENAFN - GetNews)"McCandless Well Drilling Inc. offers free mineral water testing for private well owners in Jamestown, NY"McCandless Well Drilling Inc., a third-generation family business serving Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania since 1975, is urging private well owners in Jamestown, NY to test their water and inspect their well systems before winter. The company offers free mineral water testing, plus comprehensive panels for bacteria, nitrates, lead, arsenic, iron, hardness, and pH. Call (716) 666-3708 or visit mccandlesswelldrilling.

JAMESTOWN, NY - September 30, 2026 - McCandless Well Drilling Inc., a family-owned water well contractor serving Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania since 1975, is encouraging homeowners, farms, and businesses throughout Jamestown, NY that rely on private wells to test their water and have their well systems checked before winter arrives. To make it easy, the company is offering free mineral water testing to local well owners.

Unlike homes on municipal water, private wells are not tested or monitored by any public utility. That means the safety of the water coming from the tap is entirely the owner's responsibility, and many problems, including bacteria and nitrates, cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted.

What's Hiding in Jamestown Well Water

After more than 50 years of drilling and servicing wells across Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties in New York and Warren and Erie Counties in Pennsylvania, McCandless says the most common problems it finds in Jamestown-area wells are iron, hard water, sulfur odor, and bacterial contamination. Iron and hardness can stain fixtures and shorten the life of water heaters and appliances, while bacterial contamination can pose a real health risk to families.

McCandless recommends that private well owners test their water at least once a year for bacteria, nitrates, and pH. Owners should test again any time the water changes in taste, smell, or color, and after flooding or nearby construction.

Free Mineral Testing and Comprehensive Water Panels

Through its fall testing push, McCandless Well Drilling offers free mineral water testing for Jamestown-area well owners. For a more complete picture, the company also provides comprehensive water panels covering bacteria, nitrates, lead, arsenic, iron, hardness, and pH.

When testing uncovers a problem, the McCandless team designs a treatment solution based on the actual results rather than a one-size-fits-all package. Options include whole-house water filtration, water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, and UV purification systems.

Don't Wait for a Frozen Morning: Inspect the Well Pump Too

Fall is also the right time for a well system inspection. Most well pumps last 10 to 15 years, depending on water quality, how often the pump cycles, and whether it was sized correctly at installation. McCandless says an annual inspection usually catches a failing pump before a household loses water entirely, which is especially important before a Western New York winter.

McCandless installs and services Franklin Electric, Goulds, and Flint & Walling pumps, backed by a 5-year warranty on water pumps and a 7-year warranty on Well-Rite bladder tanks.

"Most of the emergency calls we get in January could have been caught in October," said a company spokesperson. "A simple water test and a quick look at the pump and pressure tank give families peace of mind going into winter. We would much rather help people plan ahead than meet them on a morning when the taps run dry."

A Trusted Name in Southern Tier Water

Now in its third generation, McCandless Well Drilling holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 455 Google reviews. The company is a NY DEC–registered water well contractor and a member of the National Ground Water Association, the Water Quality Association, and the Empire State Water Well Drillers Association.

Schedule Free Water Testing

Jamestown, NY well owners can schedule free mineral water testing or a well system inspection by contacting McCandless Well Drilling Inc.

About McCandless Well Drilling Inc.

McCandless Well Drilling Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned water well contractor that has served Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania since 1975. The company drills, services and repairs private wells across Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties in New York and Warren and Erie Counties in Pennsylvania. Its services include water well drilling, well pump installation and repair, pressure tank service, water testing, and water treatment systems such as whole-house filtration, water softeners, reverse osmosis and UV purification.