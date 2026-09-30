Embark Behavioral Health Marks Two Years Of Serving Livingston-Area Youth And Expands Services To Young Adults

LIVINGSTON, N.J. - September 30, 2026 - Embark Behavioral Health is marking two years of serving teens and families at its Livingston clinic, which opened in September 2024 and brought the organization's behavioral health services to New Jersey for the first time. As it celebrates two years of operations, Livingston is also now expanding its IOP program to young adults, ages 18 to 28.

Over the past two years, the clinic has provided intensive outpatient and partial care programs for teens ages 12 to 18. Its treatment approach combines individualized care with close family involvement, providing young people structured mental health support while they continue living at home, maintaining their regular routines, and participating in everyday life.

For parents, intensive outpatient and partial care programs may provide an option when an adolescent needs more structure than routine outpatient appointments can offer but does not necessarily require residential treatment. The appropriate level of care depends on an individual clinical assessment.

The Livingston clinic works with adolescents experiencing anxiety, depression and other complex mental health concerns. Treatment plans are developed by the treatment team working with the client to ensure individualized care and adjusted as needs change.

“The thing I'm most proud of is the strong, positive team we've built and how invested they are in the young people and families we serve,” said Julie Messenger, MSW, LCSW, Clinical Director of the Livingston clinic.“We want clients to feel safe, supported and engaged when they come here. Our goal is for young people and their families to feel that they're getting the help they need and have support as they move forward.”

The clinic has also expanded its services and continued to grow since opening. In July 2026, Livingston added a dedicated intensive outpatient program for young adults ages 18 to 28. Although outpatient care does exist in the Livingston area for adults ages 18 and over, parents often voice struggles to find programs specifically for young adults, where groups consist of youth working through challenges at more similar stages of education, work and independence. Since the expansion in July, Livingston has seen young adults starting in the program right away.

The anniversary also follows the recent publication of the Embark Behavioral Health Annual Outcomes Report 2025, released this month. Across all Embark's outpatient clinics, 75.9% of clients that were measured for depression, discharged with depression scores in the healthy range. On the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 assessment (GAD-7), 77.1% of clients discharged with anxiety scores in the healthy range. The full Embark Behavioral Health Annual Outcomes Report 2025 provides further information about the methodology, measures and findings, and can now be viewed on the website here.

Families and referring professionals can learn more about adolescent and young-adult services at the Livingston clinic webpage here.

About Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of outpatient clinics and residential treatment programs offering mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult mental health challenges, Embark provides a continuum of care supported by evidence-based therapies and over 30 years of experience serving families. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial care programs (PCPs), and residential treatment centers, visit .