Production Designer Angelica Figueroa Expands Film Career Following Burbank International Film Festival Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews) The Los Angeles-based filmmaker builds on her Art Direction recognition with Production Design work on What a Valentine and Tamales

Los Angeles-based Production Designer and Art Department professional Angelica Figueroa is continuing to build a growing body of work across film, music and entertainment, combining Production Design, Art Direction, Set Dressing and prop work with a storytelling philosophy centered on creating believable worlds for the screen.

Originally from Morelos, Mexico, Figueroa earned a BFA in Filmmaking from the New York Film Academy and has since developed a career behind the camera that encompasses narrative films, period productions, performance videos and promotional projects.

Her work as Art Director on the 1955-set short film Sunrise Boulevard earned industry recognition when the film was selected for the Burbank International Film Festival and received a nomination in the festival's Production Design / Art Direction category.

Figueroa's contribution to Sunrise Boulevard involved helping create the film's period-specific visual environment through art direction, set dressing, props and sourcing. Recreating 1955 required attention not only to the larger appearance of the sets, but also to the small details capable of establishing-or disrupting-the authenticity of the period.

The recognition reflects an approach Figueroa has carried across her Art Department work: design should do more than create an attractive image. It should help tell the story.

A character's environment can communicate information that never appears in dialogue. Furniture, personal objects, textures, props and the condition of a room can suggest personality, history, economic circumstances and emotional state before an actor says a word.

That understanding has increasingly led Figueroa toward Production Design.

She served as Production Designer on What a Valentine, starring veteran actor Jim Beaver, and Tamales, starring Virginia Novello.

As a Production Designer, Figueroa takes a broader role in establishing the visual identity of a project, translating the screenplay into physical environments while considering character, tone, color, texture, furnishings, props, locations and the practical demands of production.

Her experience has also extended into music and mainstream entertainment productions.

Figueroa has worked as a Set Dresser on a Willow Smith performance video, a promotional production for Wild 'N Out, and the“Tell Me” project by OneRepublic and Karan Aujla.

The variety of those projects has required her to move between very different visual environments and production demands, from period narrative filmmaking to contemporary music and entertainment.

Figueroa's additional Art Department work includes Canta Santiago, Oroboros, Ikigai and Rebel Flower(s).

Her work on Oroboros further expanded her practical experience through Prop Master responsibilities involving story-specific props, actor props, sourcing, practical elements and breakable pieces.

That hands-on experience across multiple Art Department disciplines has become an important part of Figueroa's development as a Production Designer. Understanding how individual elements are researched, sourced, dressed and ultimately photographed gives her a practical foundation for overseeing the larger visual world of a production.

Her work continues to gain attention beyond the productions themselves, with recent entertainment media coverage examining her approach to period filmmaking, Production Design and visual storytelling.

For Figueroa, however, the ultimate measure of successful design remains what happens on screen.

When Production Design works, audiences don't necessarily stop to consider the furniture, props or objects surrounding a character. Instead, those elements become part of a believable world-one in which the story can unfold naturally.

As she continues building her career in Los Angeles, Figueroa is focused on expanding her work as a Production Designer while bringing the research, detail and practical Art Department experience developed throughout her career to increasingly ambitious projects.

From Morelos to Los Angeles, from individual props to complete cinematic environments, Angelica Figueroa is establishing her creative identity through the worlds she helps bring to life on screen.

About Angelica Figueroa

Angelica Figueroa is a Los Angeles-based Production Designer and Art Department professional originally from Morelos, Mexico. A graduate of the New York Film Academy with a BFA in Filmmaking, her work spans Production Design, Art Direction, Set Dressing and Prop Master roles across narrative films, performance videos, promotional productions and independent projects. Her credits include What a Valentine, Tamales, Sunrise Boulevard, Oroboros, Canta Santiago, Ikigai and Rebel Flower(s), as well as Art Department work on productions involving Willow Smith, Wild 'N Out, OneRepublic and Karan Aujla.