Vegas Bees Issues Autumn Bee Activity Advisory For Clark County, Nevada Residents

MENAFN - GetNews)"Betsy Lewis show with a honeybee swarm in North Las Vegas, September 2026."Vegas Bees has issued an autumn advisory for Clark County residents regarding increased honeybee activity as insects search for water and food in the drying Mojave Desert. The company emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between temporary swarms and established colonies, urging homeowners to avoid pesticides and instead opt for humane, live relocation to prevent structural damage and protect the local bee population.

Las Vegas, Nevada - September 30, 2026 - Vegas Bees, a Las Vegas-based live honeybee removal and relocation company, today issued an advisory for Clark County property owners on late-season bee activity. The guidance covers swarming, water-seeking behavior near homes, and non-chemical removal options.

During late summer and early fall, natural forage and water sources in the Mojave Desert become limited. Honeybees may enter residential yards to collect water near swimming pools, irrigation lines, and shaded areas. Heat and food scarcity can also cause a colony to leave its nest, a behavior known as absconding, and settle temporarily on a branch or structure or move into cavities in roofs and wall voids.

"When homeowners see a sudden cluster of bees on a porch or near an eave, the first reaction is often alarm," said Betsy Lewis, Owner of Vegas Bees. "Many of these swarms are passing through and will move on. Knowing the difference between a temporary swarm and an established colony inside a structure helps people decide what to do next."

The advisory recommends the following steps for residents who encounter bee activity this fall:



Keep distance. Do not approach, disturb, or spray a swarm or hive. Keep children and pets away from the area.

Identify the activity. An exposed cluster of bees on a branch or patio structure is typically a swarm resting temporarily, often from several hours to a few days. Bees repeatedly entering and exiting a hole in a wall, roofline, or irrigation box usually indicate an established hive.

Avoid household pesticides. Spraying an established hive can leave honey, wax, and dead bees inside a wall cavity, which may lead to structural damage and attract other pests. Consider live relocation. Cutouts and hand extraction relocations remove the colony, queen, and comb without pesticides, and the bees are moved to an apiary.

Residents in Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and surrounding areas can request advice or schedule an inspection at VegasBees.