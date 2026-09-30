Grand Welcome Reception Held In Athens For Maha Putri Mariam, Founder Of We Care For Humanity

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On September 24, 2026, an exclusive Welcome Reception was held at the prestigious Varkiza Resort in Athens honoring Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of the international humanitarian organization We Care for Humanity (WCH), during her 3rd official humanitarian mission to Greece.

Accompanying Queen Maria as part of her official delegation from the United States was Ms. Lola Smollen, WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas.

The event was masterfully conceptualized and organized by Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, WCH Ambassador for Greece & Cyprus, and Ms. Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki, WCH Director for Greece, who served as the main brains and driving force behind the evening's success.

The executive gathering brought together prominent leaders across public service, diplomacy, business, journalism, and civil society, including Mr. Antonios Avgerinos, President of the Hellenic Red Cross; Ms. Evgenia Barbagianni, President of Volunteerism of the Prefecture of Attica; Ms. Aphrodite Bletas, President of the European Union of Women in Hellas and President of the Greek-Chinese Chamber; Mr. Meletis Manolakellis, Journalist for Sfygmos; Mr. Kapellakis Antonios, CEO at WW Maritime & Trading Services SA; Ms. Evangelia Sarri, Owner of Ergon, Private Citizen City Services; Lieutenant Commander John Manios; Journalist Anna Tsimou and husband; Mr. Omiros Emmanouilidis, UAE-based Architect for Special International Building Constructions; Prof. Ilias Arkoulis, Architect and University Professor in England; Mr. Alkis Karakolis, Economist; Mentis Isidoros, MBA, Pharmacist; Iro Smith, Founder of Wake-Up with Make-Up"; Νaoko Ishikwa, Life Coach and husband; Konstantina Vlachomitrou, Admisnistrative Staff, Evangelimos Hospital, Athens; Niki Tzerktzoglou, Business Consultant & Funding Advisor.

The program featured an elegant introduction of Queen Maria by Ms. Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki, followed by an overview of WCH global initiatives presented by Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia.

In her keynote address, Queen Maria highlighted the power of international cooperation and economic diplomacy: "Through We Care for Humanity, we have built strong, trusted connections across the globe. Tonight, we leverage these relationships to foster business exchanges, drive economic opportunities, and continue building human bridges across continents... There is immense opportunity ahead-not just for We Care for Humanity and the Sultanate of Maguindanao, but for all our members and partners globally. Through our extensive network across Asia, Africa, and beyond, we are ready to connect Greece to dynamic international markets and collaborative ventures."

The reception was highlighted by performances from beloved Greek singer Nadia Karagianni and world-renowned classical guitarist Antonios Erimos. Special appreciation was expressed to Mr. George Kouvaris for arranging the venue, Varkiza Resort for hosting, and Zois and George Kolios, owners of Kolios Villa, for providing official accommodation for Queen Maria and her US delegation.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH):

We Care for Humanity is an international non-profit organization dedicated to peacebuilding, global education, poverty alleviation, and economic diplomacy. Learn more at .