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Rowad Modern Engineering Advances Integrated Delivery for Saudi Arabia’s Next Project Cycle at Saudi Mega Projects 2026
(MENAFN- OMC) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 30 September 2026: ROWAD has commenced its participation in Saudi Mega Projects 2026, organized by MEED and taking place in Riyadh from 28–30 September, as an Integrated Delivery Sponsor.
As Saudi Arabia advances the objectives of Vision 2030, the Kingdom is entering a new phase of project delivery defined by scale, speed, technical sophistication and heightened expectations around execution certainty. At Saudi Mega Projects 2026, ROWAD is highlighting the role of integrated delivery in meeting these demands, drawing on its regional and international track record across infrastructure, buildings, power, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.
Throughout the event, ROWAD’s executive and business development teams are engaging with government entities, developers, project owners, consultants, contractors and technology providers, while sharing perspectives on fast-track execution, early stakeholder alignment, localization and digitalization.
Eng. Yasser El-Saadany, Commercial Director of ROWAD Modern Engineering, participated in a Fireside Chat exploring integrated delivery and its role in Saudi Arabia’s next project cycle.
The discussion addressed how earlier integration between engineering, planning, execution, project controls and stakeholders can strengthen alignment, improve oversight and enable risks to be identified before they affect program performance. Eng. Mohamed Mahlab also highlighted the value this creates for clients through clearer decision-making and more coordinated execution.
With the Kingdom’s ambitious project pipeline moving deeper into execution, he emphasized the importance of combining technical depth with disciplined fast-track delivery while maintaining uncompromised quality and safety standards.
Sustainability was another central theme. ROWAD continues to align its projects with international standards and sustainability frameworks, with developments achieving certifications such as LEED and EDGE. In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Culture Headquarters in Diriyah demonstrates this approach, integrating sustainable design requirements in line with LEED and Mostadam Gold standards while responding to the architectural heritage of Diriyah.
The Fireside Chat also addressed the importance of combining international expertise with a strong understanding of the markets in which ROWAD operates, allowing teams to respond more closely to client priorities and local requirements.
Eng. Yasser El-Saadany said:
“International experience creates the greatest value when it is combined with local knowledge. Our approach in Saudi Arabia is to understand the market, build strong local relationships and invest in Saudi talent, creating a delivery model that is increasingly led by local capabilities towards 2030 and beyond.”
Eng. Mohamed Fawzy, General Manager – KSA at ROWAD Modern Engineering, participated in the panel discussion, addressing the evolving requirements of the Saudi construction market and the role regional and international expertise can play in the Kingdom’s next phase of project delivery.
Eng. Mohamed Fawzy said:
“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 represents one of the world’s most ambitious development journeys, creating new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and excellence across the construction sector. At ROWAD, we bring decades of regional and international experience, supported by integrated delivery capabilities and a strong commitment to quality, safety and sustainable project outcomes. Through our diverse portfolio of complex projects, we continue to contribute our expertise and create long-term value across the markets where we operate.”
ROWAD’s contribution in Saudi Arabia extends beyond project delivery to knowledge transfer and capability building, including practical exposure for engineering students through initiatives such as the student site visit to the Al-Haer Sewage Treatment Plant project. This focus is reinforced by a fast-track delivery record that includes bridges completed within two to four months and university facilities delivered in approximately nine months, supported by early risk identification, parallel planning and execution, disciplined interface management, and embedded Quality and HSE standards.
Digital tools across estimating, planning, reporting and project controls further strengthen oversight and coordination, while the company’s work with international clients, consultants, banks and development institutions has broadened its familiarity with global requirements, sustainability frameworks and international standards.
Together, these strengths support a delivery model that combines integrated execution, international expertise, market understanding, digitalization and continued investment in Saudi talent to meet the pace and scale of the Kingdom’s next phase of development.
ROWAD’s growing Saudi portfolio spans infrastructure, water, heritage, culture and buildings, including the Al-Haer Sewage Treatment Pla in Riyadh, the Red Sea Museum (Bab Al Bunt) in Historic Jeddah, the Tarek Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah, the Ministry of Culture Headquarters in Diriyah, and the SAL project in Riyadh and Rabigh CCPP Extension.
As Saudi Arabia advances the objectives of Vision 2030, the Kingdom is entering a new phase of project delivery defined by scale, speed, technical sophistication and heightened expectations around execution certainty. At Saudi Mega Projects 2026, ROWAD is highlighting the role of integrated delivery in meeting these demands, drawing on its regional and international track record across infrastructure, buildings, power, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.
Throughout the event, ROWAD’s executive and business development teams are engaging with government entities, developers, project owners, consultants, contractors and technology providers, while sharing perspectives on fast-track execution, early stakeholder alignment, localization and digitalization.
Eng. Yasser El-Saadany, Commercial Director of ROWAD Modern Engineering, participated in a Fireside Chat exploring integrated delivery and its role in Saudi Arabia’s next project cycle.
The discussion addressed how earlier integration between engineering, planning, execution, project controls and stakeholders can strengthen alignment, improve oversight and enable risks to be identified before they affect program performance. Eng. Mohamed Mahlab also highlighted the value this creates for clients through clearer decision-making and more coordinated execution.
With the Kingdom’s ambitious project pipeline moving deeper into execution, he emphasized the importance of combining technical depth with disciplined fast-track delivery while maintaining uncompromised quality and safety standards.
Sustainability was another central theme. ROWAD continues to align its projects with international standards and sustainability frameworks, with developments achieving certifications such as LEED and EDGE. In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Culture Headquarters in Diriyah demonstrates this approach, integrating sustainable design requirements in line with LEED and Mostadam Gold standards while responding to the architectural heritage of Diriyah.
The Fireside Chat also addressed the importance of combining international expertise with a strong understanding of the markets in which ROWAD operates, allowing teams to respond more closely to client priorities and local requirements.
Eng. Yasser El-Saadany said:
“International experience creates the greatest value when it is combined with local knowledge. Our approach in Saudi Arabia is to understand the market, build strong local relationships and invest in Saudi talent, creating a delivery model that is increasingly led by local capabilities towards 2030 and beyond.”
Eng. Mohamed Fawzy, General Manager – KSA at ROWAD Modern Engineering, participated in the panel discussion, addressing the evolving requirements of the Saudi construction market and the role regional and international expertise can play in the Kingdom’s next phase of project delivery.
Eng. Mohamed Fawzy said:
“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 represents one of the world’s most ambitious development journeys, creating new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and excellence across the construction sector. At ROWAD, we bring decades of regional and international experience, supported by integrated delivery capabilities and a strong commitment to quality, safety and sustainable project outcomes. Through our diverse portfolio of complex projects, we continue to contribute our expertise and create long-term value across the markets where we operate.”
ROWAD’s contribution in Saudi Arabia extends beyond project delivery to knowledge transfer and capability building, including practical exposure for engineering students through initiatives such as the student site visit to the Al-Haer Sewage Treatment Plant project. This focus is reinforced by a fast-track delivery record that includes bridges completed within two to four months and university facilities delivered in approximately nine months, supported by early risk identification, parallel planning and execution, disciplined interface management, and embedded Quality and HSE standards.
Digital tools across estimating, planning, reporting and project controls further strengthen oversight and coordination, while the company’s work with international clients, consultants, banks and development institutions has broadened its familiarity with global requirements, sustainability frameworks and international standards.
Together, these strengths support a delivery model that combines integrated execution, international expertise, market understanding, digitalization and continued investment in Saudi talent to meet the pace and scale of the Kingdom’s next phase of development.
ROWAD’s growing Saudi portfolio spans infrastructure, water, heritage, culture and buildings, including the Al-Haer Sewage Treatment Pla in Riyadh, the Red Sea Museum (Bab Al Bunt) in Historic Jeddah, the Tarek Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah, the Ministry of Culture Headquarters in Diriyah, and the SAL project in Riyadh and Rabigh CCPP Extension.
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