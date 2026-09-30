Zeyad Ishaish Reaches 70Kg Boxing Final At Asian Games

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Boxer Zeyad Ishaish advanced to the men's 70kg final at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Wednesday after defeating Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the semifinals.

The victory guarantees Ishaish at least a silver medal and gives Jordan an opportunity to claim boxing gold when he faces Kazakhstan's Torekhan Sabyrkhan in Friday's final.

Ishaish has won three consecutive bouts on his way to the gold-medal contest. He began his campaign with a victory over Palestine's Mohammad Issa in the round of 16 before defeating Tajikistan's Saidov Shamsher in the quarterfinals.

His semifinal win over Okazawa secured Jordan's second boxing medal at the Nagoya Games.

Hussein Ishaish claimed bronze in the men's 80kg category on Tuesday, giving the national boxing team its first medal of the competition.

//Petra// RZ